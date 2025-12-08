A Nigerian man has sent a message to the embattled activist Harrison Gwamnishu regarding his legal representative

According to the man, Harrison needs to sack his barrister immediately and shed light on why he suggested it

The man's suggestion to the remanded Harrison has triggered split opinions, as people react to the ongoing saga involving him

Awuzie Frankline, a man, has advised the remanded activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, to fire his lawyer with immediate effect.

Frankline, who had a terrible encounter with Harrison, believes the activist's lawyer would land him in more trouble.

Why Harrison Gwamnishu should sack his lawyer

Frankline, in a Facebook post, faulted Harrison's lawyer for admitting that his client used fake currency in his rescue of some kidnapped Nigerians.

He wondered who produced or authorised the use of the counterfeit currency.

Frankline tagged Harrison's legal representative an AI lawyer, alleging that the barrister consulted with AI in coming up with such a defence for the activist. Frankline wrote:

"AI Lawyers Will Get People in Life imprison Trouble. Harrison should Sack His Lawyer Immediately.

"Awuzie Frankline- Advices.

"Imagine admitting you used fake currency. Who produced it and who authorized it?

"AI is dangerous here. It will give you sweet posts and make you think you’re smart, but in reality, it doesn’t understand consequences. Using AI for your defence could land you in serious trouble."

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, Frankline maintained his suggestion that Harrison should relieve his lawyer of his role. In his words:

"Going by the lawyer’s admission that they used fake currency.. That statement could put him in more danger and warrant sacking the lawyer."

See the man's Facebook post below:

Harrison Gwamnishu: Man's statement stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's statement below:

Nony Nonso Bright Onwukwe said:

"Don't insult AI please!!! Even AI can't suggest those things as defense ... Ur client told you all that and you couldn't tell him to keep quiet for now.

"I was even in doubt that the message was from his lawyer at first. If that is Harrison’s formal response, he most likely took the money for selfish reasons."

Udoka Zerolack said:

"All this thing na make dem do experiments, carry fake money put chips then carry real money put chips make we see the one wey go hold am pass.

"My people said they don't argue who will defeat who in wrestling when there's plenty of wrestling ground."

Harry Zik said:

"They are yet to know that VDM is a very wise guy n its not learnt... Its a special grace from God to him... Its natural on him."

Romzzy Idris said:

"Even lawyer self the like who never shop,people the get better lawyer Harrison go hire who use chat gpt pass law exams."

Lazarus Chideraa said:

"To do a neat job, they would have also apprehended the kidnappers (who are so sad that their money isn't complete ) and then try them together with Harrison."

Kingsley Ndidi Okodili said:

"This is a poor line of thinking...what about movie producers that use dummy money in their movies...the issue is that Harrison stole from the kidnappers and should face the consequences otherwise the issue of fake money and the narratives pushed by Barrister VDM is dead on arrival."

