Pastor Chris Okafor has reacted to the allegations Doris Ogala made about him while preaching at his church

In the video, the clergy outlined his spiritual plan and slammed the actress, insisting that she must provide proof of her allegations

Fans reacted to the video, asking questions and criticizing the cleric over his alleged relationship with the actress

Pastor Chris Okafor, the founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, better known as Liberation City, has continued to address the controversy surrounding Nollywood actress Doris Ogala.

The actress made several allegations against the cleric in a series of Instagram videos on social media.

She also gave multiple interviews discussing her alleged romance with the spiritual leader before she was arrested.

In a video making the rounds online, the cleric was speaking to his congregation during his wedding thanksgiving service at his church when he addressed the scandal.

According to him, it is painful to be misinterpreted for something you are not and have never been.

He emphasised that he was handling the matter in a mature way and stated that anyone making allegations must provide proof.

Pastor Chris Okafor hints at Doris Ogala having backing

In the same recording, the spiritual leader hinted that his congregation would be shocked by the people backing Doris Ogala. He further added that he could not reveal much because the case is already with the police, and he does not want to jeopardize the legal process.

Pastor Okafor also stated that he wasn't staying silent on the matter, as he is praying for the truth to come out. In his words:

"Everything you say, you must prove it in the law court. Don't worry, we are not quiet. We are praying and following the mature way we should follow. The truth will come out. Because the authorities are on it, I can't say much in public. You will be surprised by the people involved. I received reports, and you will be shocked when you hear who is behind it. Because it is before the authorities, I will not jeopardize court processes and investigations. He who alleges must provide proof. There are things you don't reply to."

See the Instagram video of Pastor Chris Okafor speaking here:

@jbpeter57 commented:

"Whether the claim is true or not, wisdom demands one response first: step away from the pulpit. When a pastor’s name becomes linked to a scandal of this nature, a season of mandatory sabbatical isn’t optional - it’s accountability."

@akpasinku1 shared:

"Truth that you have never see her unclad before, saint."

@rhodaofficial_ shared:

"I can never b friends with someone still in ds church!!! What exactly are u learning pls?"

@ _lexlp said:

"Let's start with the preliminary questions fess: Pastor, were you personal with Doris or not?"

Doris Ogala shares how he met Pastor Chris Okafor

Legit.ng had reported that Doris Ogala had granted an interview about her experience and how she allegedly met Pastor Chris Okafor.

According to her, they have both met in the village and in Lagos, as she shared the names and addresses of the places they used to see.

