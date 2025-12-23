Pastor Chris Okafor made headlines for his acts of kindness amid controversy with actress Doris Ogala

A video reshared on his social media account saw him engage directly with members as he prophesied to them

He went on to extend help to one of them, which caught the attention of many Nigerians online

Pastor Chris Okafor of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministries has once again made headlines, this time for his generosity toward members of his church, despite the ongoing controversy between him and actress Doris Ogala.

A video shared on his Instagram shows the pastor moving among his congregants, prophesying over them and offering financial support.

In the video, Pastor Okafor is seen speaking directly to members, prophesying about their struggles, and offering practical help.

At one point, he promised a member 50,000 naira every month for one year, encouraging them to use the money to start a business.

He also prays for their health, family, and financial restoration, addressing challenges ranging from sickness to unemployment.

The video also captures the moment the cleric transferred the amount he promised to pay a church member. Another of his members from the congregation also supported with an additional N50,000.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman reacted to the release of Doris Ogala, as he brought Pastor Chris Okafor's alleged biological daughter to testify about him.

The actress was earlier arrested and detained after posting a series of videos showing what the cleric allegedly did to her during their relationship.

Ogala was later released. The film star announced his release and thanked those who helped her regain her freedom.

In his reaction, VDM said Pastor Chris Okafor's alleged daughter had reached out to him. He also mentioned that she expressed her willingness to speak about her father.

In a now-viral clip of their interview, Chi Okafor, the alleged biological daughter of the cleric, was in tears.

It took a few minutes for Chi to compose herself and talk about her alleged father. Her birth certificate was shared as proof that she is indeed the daughter of Liberation City founder, Pastor Chris Okafor.

She said she wished the blood of animals flowed through her veins rather than that of the cleric. She added that God must be merciful, as watching her alleged father mount the pulpit to preach, considering everything he was accused of doing to them, was deeply painful.

Recall that VDM had given the clergy an ultimatum to release Doris Ogala, warning that he would face his wrath if she wasn’t set free.

Pastor Chris Okafor, wife react as his unclad picture leaks

Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Chris Okafor and his new wife Pearl caught the attention of netizens with their new post shortly after a controversial report went viral.

This was after actress Doris Ogala sparked online buzz after sharing a private image of the cleric.

The movie star hinted at more revelations to come, spurring more speculations across social media.

