An ex-corps member who saved her N77,000 allowance for 12 months has started her foodstuff business and rented a shop

She showed off her new shop, and people were marvelled by how she arranged the provisions and foodstuff items in her shop

Many who came across the video shared their surprise after seeing how full the shop was and calculating the total allowance

A Nigerian lady who just finished her National Youth Service Corps shared what she used her allowance for.

She stated that she saved her monthly N77,000 allowance for 12 months and launched her foodstudd business.

In a TikTok video by @new_era_foods, the lady urged people to do their calculations as she showed off her business flier.

She also showed her shop which was stock with food items and provisions.

Her video was captioned:

"After saving 77k for 12 months. Do your calculations."

Reactions trail corps members foodstuff business

@brokensoul_39 said:

"You no dey chop??"

Explore with Prestige said:

Which one be say she dy lie😂😂😂i saved mine too😩uf he reach your turn use am buy clothes full ground

VĘŘÏFÝ ČHÎŽŽY said:

Nah only u get sense for this app but how come u survive tell me I want start next year

Myra> said:

Are u saying the 900 thousand did dis ??? Pls it’s a question

KAREEMOT said:

As I see I'm married,na once I stop calculating🤣🤣🤣🤣Still u tried

Auchi female baker said:

And I truly go press calculator thinking say I go see millions

queenlarry 863 said:

almost a million you trt

HabibatIdris381 said:

my sister you have people supporting you, that why you were able to save

DEE” JA said:

So after spending money 💴 go school 🏫 na food suff u go learn 🤣🤣anyway congratulations 🍾🎊🎉. God will soon punish our Governments I’m uneducated

