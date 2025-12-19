A Nigerian lady got an unexpected response after informing her mother that she was working out, and that was why she missed her call

She posted a screenshot of her mother’s epic WhatsApp message on social media, and it caught people’s attention

Many shared their thoughts on what the woman said to her daughter, as some shared their diverse views on the viral chats

A Nigerian lady posted the message she received from her mum after informing her that she was working out.

Her mother's response after informing her about the workout sparked mixed reactions.

In a viral TikTok post by @smorpepper, the lady posted screenshots of the chat as her mother questioned her.

The lady's mother told her that she was deceiving herself while telling her what she should do.

See the screenshot of the chat below:

She captioned the post:

"Sometimes you just gotta read your mum's texts and go on with your day. Living with my family, you need to have tough skin!"

See the TikTok post below:

Reactions trail lady's Whatsapp chat with mum

@Boost Brigade said:

"As an only child, even my own mother cannot speak to me like this."

@𝒞𝒽𝒾_𝒞𝒽i said:

”bloated agama lizard” a very hurtful word

@High Bee Editor said:

I don't know but I feel like this is toxic

@DESEMI MATTHEW said:

"I know say no be your mother write this thing. Relate to someone who can’t create a WhatsApp group but knows how to edit chat? You knew you lied, so it went fast you had to rush out to explain yourself."

@Honey said:

"not my mum telling me my shape looks like that of a guy laughing, and I told her to keep laughing at what she made when God gave her the opportunity to (Na Yoruba I take talk am, e sweet pass this), saying maybe if she had chosen better I wud v lookd better, she kept quiet."

@smallmadam said:

"Our parents are our biggest haters and fans. E no get word wey person wan tell me now wey my mama never tell me before."

@odunayooooooo said:

"there's nothing you want to tell me that I haven't heard from my family" think say na joke

@shiloh said:

"but why you sef go dey chop yam an custard around 2am for night."

@wicked ezeagu boy said:

"so your mom no fit open WhatsApp group but fit edit text burst my head."

