A Nigerian lady travelling from Abuja to Imo state shows how vehicles got stuck in Lokoja road due to heavy traffic

She posted a video showing many cars and travelling buses stuck in traffic, as none could move forward or backward

Many who came across the lady's video were amazed by the by the numbers of vehicles in the gridlock, sparking reactions

A Nigerian lady who was travelling from Abuja to Imo shared how vehicles got stuck in traffic.

She mentioned that the gridlock was at Lokoja road, as she showed many cars and travelling buses.

Lady Travelling From Abuja to Imo For Christmas Shows How Vehicles Got Stuck in Heavy Traffic

Source: TikTok

In a video by @celes_icmhomes, the lady said she left her home by 6 am and was still stuck in traffic.

She posted the video at about 8 pm on Saturday, December 20, 2025

The video was captioned:

"Who say nobody dey travel by road again? Abuja to Lokoja since morning still dey road. When I wan reach Imo state."

When asked what cause the traffic, she said in the comments:

"Nottin cause this one o."

Reactions trail viral video of lady travelling

Henry wag

I still dey ask, Na by force to travel??

Debby

before Una go reach we don finish Xmas

Elder of Akoko Edo

Christmas fit finish b4 una go reach house o, so watin go happen now be say.. you all should just settle down there, find one language to Dey speak. Make National Assembly look into the matter if they go fit make there another state

LOUIS 001GK 💙✌️

You for just enter young shall grow make the bus follow benue state,Enugu,Abia then you will see owerri

EL-ROL wears

oh Lord protect everyone traveling by road n air , no evil ii befall them , dey ii go in peace n come back in peace n joy amen

Felzbeautyhome

Why you video me. 😆 we just got home now. I’m still recovering. Honestly cry … we spent close to 6hrs there … hmmm it is well.. bad road and big big vehicles.. make government just leave Nigeria for Dangote and his incumbent and bad road

Progress_Chimuanya

Pls what finally caused the hold up? Nothing dey more annoying than hold up without a known cause

Don't Dm 💼👹 • Following

I think you guys should just settle down there start your own village with a new language…. Anyone find this idea helpful??

d4i.sy3

That lokoja road is very bad and trailers will still be dragging road with cars

Source: Legit.ng