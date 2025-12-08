A lady shared her unpleasant experience as she travelled on a night bus from Lagos to one of the eastern states in Nigeria

She shared how the gunmen attacked the bus and what the driver quickly did to avert the impending attack from the gunmen

The video of the incident trended online, and the lady came out to give the full details of what happened, sparking reactions

A Nigerian lady who travelled by night bus from Lagos to an eastern state in Nigeria shared her unexpected experience.

She narrated how gunmen attacked the bus and tried to shoot at the driver.

In a TikTok video by @luxruy.dubis.fram, the lady showed the bullet marks on the car and stated that the gunmen wanted to kidnap them.

Her video was captioned:

“POV: I entered a night bus going from Lagos to east. Please stay safe. They almost kidnapped us last night please guys be safe out there if ur planning to come back for Xmas I will advise you not to except ur going with plane … Thank you Jesus for not letting it go the devil planned it.”

Watch the video below:

In another video, she narrated how the driver smartly escaped the attack and drove them to safety.

Reactions trail lady’s experience on night bus

@Dallene Properties said:

"Next time enter trailer, I never hear say dem kidnap people wey Dey inside trailer before."

@OLUCHI said:

"y'all saying night bus,do you know that night is even more safe than day."

@juicyjojo4 said:

"Bandit thing still Dey trend, I travel from Lagos to Benin on Wednesday and the road was calm and peaceful, people are traveling everyday."

@Mona Mee said:

"Night is safer than daytime..if them kidnap una know say informant dey inside bus with una."

@Adunidos said:

"shey be dem say dem no dey stop all these luxurious bus??Una don go cast am now,dem don see Una post...see the outcome,no be every update Una dey cast online...all these people are online too reading comments."

@charity said:

"na why i use my last 10k do appear and disappear juju,I dey no waste transport again talk more of travel."

@DeaconZik said:

"Night bus is safer o, if this was day they would have succeeded. You don dey kind speed whey night bus dey blow? you can drive that fast in the day cuz of busy road."

@Steve _Obidi said:

"Nigerian Government should make it mandatory to every transportation company should get at least two armed security guard while traveling interstate."

@HAIR VENDOR IN LAGOS MAINLAND said:

"Oh Earth,you will not receive my body or tge body of my loved ones until I say so,my blood will not be spilled on you,my flesh will not be scattered on you and my bones will not be broken on you,I will not bury and I will not be buried…Please always use this prayer b4 making any movement,it’s powerful."

In related stories, a lady cries out as her cousin was kidnapped while travelling, while another shared why she used a flight instead of a bus.

Man laments as kidnappers abduct mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man raised the alarm as kidnappers abducted his mother in Kogi while she was travelling by bus to Abuja.

He narrated what happened when he tried reaching out to her after he last spoke to her in Kabba, Kogi.

The man’s post caught people’s attention on social media, as they prayed for his mother's safe return.

