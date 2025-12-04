A Nigerian lady mentioned the amount she paid for a Benin to Lagos flight after she decided to fly by air for her trip

A Nigerian lady mentioned how much she paid for a flight from Benin to Lagos.

She compared the price to that of a bus company in Benin, known as Iyare Motors.

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post by @classygwen, the lady showed herself boarding the aeroplane.

According to her, her flight fare from Benin to Lagos was N170,000.

She also noted that the bus fare for the same distance was N20,000, highlighting why she preferred to take the flight.

The video was captioned:

“Benin to Lagos flight N170k. Iyare Bus 20k. Kidnapper ransom 30m. I nor fit risk am o , I value my life #foryou stay safe out there.”

Watch her video below:

Reactions trails Benin to Lagos flight price

@kayefii said:

"170k nah woman money ni. any girl around you can cough out money to take a flight, to do what,.. to collect eventually work, contract or I don't understand maybe you should explain to me."

@Imisi Enilowo

"iyare bus is just 4 hours , Benin ore express road is perfect, why wasting money in local plain that will be making noise."

@OMA said:

"Very soon una go hear say kidnappers dey sky the wait for passengers wey dey fly. What Nigeria economy cannot do does not exist."

@davpresley said:

"If na everybody wey dey travel by road dem dey kidnap,Nigeria 4 never finish??...these road transport companies have employees whose families depend. so let's not in the name of content spoil people's source of livelihood."

@Sweet~Ebira~boy said:

"They fit still go wait you for where you go take cab make them pick you direct from there ...how you see am big sis ..?"

@KING-Boss said:

"you don't even know if I wan fund you to take the flight ,na why I ask you you wan experience flight? next you dey attack me....I dey live for hong Kong, on Sunday I dey fly to China on Sunday here , I done go Phu Quoc island (Vietnam) December I dey come naija for my mom burial."

@Karela said:

"Una get money oo."

@ＤＡＮＧＥＲＯＵＳ ＨＵＭＡＮ said:

"Them fit still follow you enter plane mk only u be normal person gor inside the plane even pilot git be bandit lol."

@OlaTohWumi said:

"Forget cruise, she's actually right. It maybe expensive but person go get rest of mind. It's only God that will help us in this country."

Source: Legit.ng