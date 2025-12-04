A Nigerian man who wanted to travel from Lagos to Asaba decided to check the cost of flight tickets for his trip

A Nigerian man who checked the cost of flight tickets from Lagos to Asaba has shared his findings.

He lamented over the price of the tickets and showed a screenshot of what he saw while trying to book.

In a TikTok video by @agu_oyibo_lolo, the man cried out after seeing that the price was pegged at N500,000.

He said:

“Take a look at the price of plane ticket from Lagos to Asaba. Why? Why won’t they increase the price of plane ticket? Because the road is no longer safe. They believe everybody is going to be flying up. And if you cannot afford it, you follow the road.”

Reactions trail Lagos to Asaba flight price

@Linda_Ohakosim said:

"which site did you use please. You sure say you no dey wrong site? airpeace from lagos to asaba is 196k. my dear,I tire,e better than make dem kidnap you you pay 10m with trauma."

@mummy Ty said:

"can u imagine? me here in Abuja I haven't see my old mum for over 5 yrs ago and plaining to visit home this December, where on earth will I see 500k for plane bcoz na Road I de followe go, oh God so I'm still not going to see her this season bcoz road is not safe at all , oh Jesus it's well."

@Ngozi_lush said:

"I go use 50k enter ABC transport use 100k do odeshi use another 50 do abidosheka then flex the rest for village as a big girl wey I be."

@BIG BABY FACE CAP said:

"Na raod I take go from Warri to onitsha yesterday and still come back the same yesterday na God Dey help."

Pikin_of _success said:

"Wat if the airlines are still behind this just for excess profit. coz I see no reason in a situation like this you increased flight cost. omo."

@Leonardfendi said:

"It’s obvious the govt wants everyone us dead. If not with the country’s current situation flight to anywhere in Nigeria no suppose pass 100-150k."

@Johnson William said:

"ok if you reach Asaba airport you will still enter car yo your house so your life still in danger so is better take the risk follow land."

@empress said:

"are you serious, while the know that road is not safe yet they increase flights tickets. it's not fair to be honest they want life to be killed nothing else."

Source: Legit.ng