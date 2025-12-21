A Nigerian lady stirred reactions on social media after sharing a video of what a bus driver asked her to do

According to the lady, the bus driver asked her to help him hold the brake of the car while he stepped out

The video is trending on TikTok and getting reactions from social media users who said such things are common in Lagos

Multiple social media reactions have followed a video posted by a Nigerian lady who shared what happened in a bus she boarded.

According the lady who shared the video on TikTok, the bus driver left his steering while the bus was still on.

In the video she posted, @oluwapam1lerin said the driver had gone out to fight someone.

Instead of putting off the ignition of the bus, he asked Oluwapamilerin to stretch her leg and hold the brakes of the car.

The video showed Oluwapamilerin's left leg on the brake pad of the bus. She said:

"Lagos is not a real place, because why did this bus driver ask me to hold the brake so he could go and fight? Na everyday i dey see one or two shege in this Lagos."

Passenger shares what driver did on the road

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who boarded a passenger vehicle was surprised when the driver parked by the roadside in Abuja.

According to her video, he started harvesting crops on the farm, which turned out to be his own land. She said the driver only returned 20 minutes later.

