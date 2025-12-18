US President Donald Trump's decision to slap a partial travel restriction on Nigeria drew the ire of many Nigerians

Taking to Facebook, a displeased Nigerian man angrily slammed Trump, telling him to keep his crime-infested country

The man vowed never to attempt entering the US for as long as Trump is the president, and further told Trump to keep his visa

Richard Akinnola II, a Nigerian writer, has criticised the President of the United States, Donald Trump, after he recently added Nigeria to the list of countries subject to partial travel restrictions.

In a Facebook post, Richard told Trump to keep his crime-infested country and vowed never to attempt to enter the US until the completion of his tenure.

Source: Getty Images

Richard further told Trump to keep his visa and to inform his consulate about his social media handle.

He used the F-word on the US president and America, maintaining that he would visit the country after Trump's tenure. Richard's Facebook post read:

"Donald Trump, keep your crime-infested country. For as long as you are the president of that country, l have no business there. So, keep your visa and let your consulate take note of my social media handle. F*** you and your country. When l choose to come, l would come after your exit. Mtchieeeeeew."

Travel ban: Man blasts Trump, netizens react

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Ayo Siyanbola Senior said:

"Very straightforward and pungent.

"I have been wondering if Trump thinks he will be there forever.

"I pray he lives to see what happens, after his exit, to many policy decisions he has taken."

Aileru Olayinka said:

"Even without Trump as President, I don't see why anyone would want to live in a country where many lunatics are walking about with automatic weapons.

"Tufiakwa to the US."

Emmanuel Okoh said:

"Trump Abeg my hand no Dey oo.

"Na Richard Akinnola II dey call you names o.

"So you know where to direct ur ballistic weapon."

Yaqoub Popoola said:

"I don't blame Trump ,I blamed Nigerians who believe they cannot make it in life until they die in another man's land."

Wale Adenaya said:

"If you get liver, Pa Richard Akinnola II, write that word that starts with the letter F and which you used *** to represent the rest of its letters in full.

"I hate cowardice."

Nwogwugwu Akachukwu said:

"If Nigeria is working as America, who would want to go to USA to live? A country that is still battling with Low shedding in electricity in 2025, no government provided Water supply, little stuffs as this."

Gbenro Adesina said:

"Oro na dun.... Egbon, the government money you get from your government people, invest dem on us wey no get Papa instead of taking dem 2 Maryland or New York. Make I send my Opay or Monie point numbers?"

