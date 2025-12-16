The Donald Trump administration in the US is expanding its travel ban to include more countries and has imposed new limits

This move on Tuesday, December 16, is part of ongoing efforts to tighten US entry standards for travel and immigration

An additional 15 countries, including Nigeria, have been added to the list of nations facing partial restrictions

Washington, USA - President Donald Trump on Tuesday, December 16, signed a proclamation further restricting entry to the United States (US) for nationals from certain high-risk countries.

As reported by US Today, among the 15 additional countries newly subject to partial restrictions is Nigeria.

Trump, US expand travel ban

NBC News also noted the development.

The affected countries were deemed to have “demonstrated, persistent, and severe deficiencies in screening, vetting, and information-sharing” that threaten US public safety and national security.

Nationals holding passports from the following 15 countries are now partially restricted from entering the US:

Nigeria

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Benin

Cote d’Ivoire

Dominica

Gabon

The Gambia

Malawi

Mauritania

Senegal

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Tanzania

Tonga

The White House, in a statement announcing the update, said the restrictions are aimed at preventing foreign nationals from entering the country if American officials do not have "sufficient information" about their background, along with other foreign policy goals.

The updated proclamation includes exceptions for lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, certain visa categories like athletes and diplomats, and individuals whose entry serves US national interests, but adds new restrictions on family-based immigrant visa carve-outs.

Trump’s anti-immigrant policies

Earlier in 2025, Trump announced a ban on visas for citizens of 12 countries and restrictions for citizens of seven more. He has also introduced other restrictions on travel to the US throughout the year.

Furthermore, the Trump administration has targeted skilled migrant workers 'in an effort to protect US citizens’ jobs'.

Per the US Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), the president may suspend the entry of immigrants for a fixed period, indefinitely or until the president modifies or lifts the proclamation.

In September, during the United Nations (UN) General Assembly at the organisation's headquarters in New York City, Trump warned world leaders of "uncontrolled migration" and accused the UN of contributing to the problem.

Trump said:

"The UN has such tremendous potential. I've always said it. It has such tremendous, tremendous potential, but it's not even coming close to living up to that potential."

