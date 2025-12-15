A Nigerian lady who attended Shiloh 2025 for the first time vowed not to attend again after the experience she encountered

The lady then showed what made her run away after joining a Shiloh viewing centre at Agbor Road, Benin City, Edo State

Her viral video of what happened caught people’s attention, as many shared their thoughts on what they saw in the video

A Nigerian lady named Sophie, who attended the annual Shiloh programme at a viewing centre in Benin, Edo State, shared why she’d never attend again.

Shiloh is an annual programme hosted by The Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winners Chapel, at its headquarters in Ota, Ogun State.

Lady Who Went to Shiloh for First Time at Benin Viewing Centre Shares Why She’ll Never Attend Again

However, many branches of the Bishop David Oyedepo-led church throughout Nigeria were used as viewing centres to livestream the event, allowing members to join virtually.

Lady shares experience at Shiloh 2025

In a TikTok post by @mostprettyend, she revealed that she joined Shiloh via a viewing centre in Benin.

She opened up about her sad experience, stating that it was her first and last time attending Shiloh ever again.

The lady showed herself worshipping inside the church, and the aftermath of the annual program.

She captioned the video:

“POV: You attend Shiloh 2025. First and last Shiloh.”

In the comments, she added:

“This was at Agbor road, Benin city. They were firing gun. Everyone was just running for their lives. I ran for my life. My life flashed before my eyes. It was overflowed,which means the church was filled up and chairs had to be put outside.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s experience at Shiloh 2025

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@ÂSK ÔF DÊSTÎNY DY said:

"this one nor be winner for agbor road."

@Pearl said:

"Oh chim and I be wan go today own."

@Tife said:

"Omorrr , this is not nice, what happened?"

@JezzyBrown

"lol Wetin sup, Ahh Omo."

@darasimi said:

"This is not faithtabernacle at Oto sha.cos the security guard here are very good. Na una know where una Dey go."

@_just_laurel saida;

"Make una try Dey talk true winners don’t use white chairs. Viewing center right? Cos I attend winner and no such thing happened."

@_Goodnews ___ said:

"Where did it happen abeg."

@Joshua US FX said:

"I get full video all because of girl."

@likedlyt said:

"Where did it happen?"

