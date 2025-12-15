A video showed how Bishop Oyedepo introduced his first son at Shiloh 2025, which took place at Canaanland, Ota

As the video trended, many shared what they observed about what Bishop Oyedepo said while introducing his son

Some netizens also raised questions about Bishop Abioye, who retired from the church as vice president in 2024

A video showed how the general overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, introduced his first son, Pastor David Oyedepo Jnr, to preach at Shiloh 2025.

Shiloh is an annual programme hosted by the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel) at its headquarters called Canaanland in Ota, Ogun State.

Shiloh 2025 video raises questions about Abioye

This year’s 2025 Shiloh would be the second one after the retirement of Bishop David Abioye as the vice president of the Winners Chapel after serving with Oyedepo for 44 years.

A TikTok video shared by @spirit.media0 showed how Oyedepo welcomed his son to preach at the 2025 Shiloh.

The video made people question Abioye’s absence and speak about the leadership succession of the church.

Bishop Oyedepo said in the video:

“It is my joy this morning to bring up for the next word my first son. I welcome Pastor David Oyedepo Jnr as he brings the word Amen.”

In the video, the bishop also spoke glowingly of his wife, Faith Oyedepo, as he welcomed her for her sermon.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Oyedepo’s video at Shiloh 2025

Obibismanpero

David Abioye was just forgotten in a Second after so many years dedicating his life to the ministry such is life

IYOBOSA

Bishop Abioye left d group

ONbladecutz

Learn from abioye story. No matter how close u may be with a family they will never involve you wen it’s time to share their properties.

Shugar 🔻🔺

nothing like family business here. I am a full time tradition man but trust me they paid heavy prices for whatever we are seeing today. stop the hates

Maurice crown🥰✌️

Abioye is no where to found

The Stentor001 said:

All the children are pastors? Where is Abioye? Mannnn.... One family has pastors and millions of families choose to serve them. I won't conclude until the near future.

Chibuike said:

As you’ve forgotten bishop David Abioye after so many years of labor, the lord which you call upon shall intervene

louidalo said:

Already preparing him to take over the rein...

Pretty J said:

Why are y’all saying family business???it’s not only bishop and his family that do preach on this altar every time,I don’t know why just these clips were selected,Isaac oyedepo didn’t even preach,he was only welcomed just as they welcomed all others pastors that came……Haba!

Source: Legit.ng