A Nigerian lady who attended The Experience 2025 shared what she saw that made her vow not to attend next year's edition.

The Experience 2025 is one of the world's largest gospel concert hosted in Lagos, featuring singers from different parts of the world.

In a TikTok video by @naijawifeylife1, the lady showed people making sounds with vuvuzelas at the venue.

She mentioned that the noise from the instrument was distracting and she wouldn't be attending next year's edition because of that.

The lady captioned the video:

"The reason why I won't be attending next year's "Experience". The noise was too much and distracting. Gosh! I legit quarrelled with someone because of his insensitive vuvuzuela bllowing. They legit bought this to torment people"

