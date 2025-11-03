A lady who attended the Hallelujah Challenge Festival cried out over the price of drinks and snacks at the venue

She mentioned how much soft drinks and bottled water were sold, sparking reactions from netizens

Many who came across her video shared their similar experiences at the venue of the event in Lagos

A Nigerian lady who attended the Hallelujah Festival Challenge on Sunday, November 2, 2025, shared her observations about the sale of drinks and snacks at the venue.

The Hallelujah Challenge Festival, organised by gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, was held at the Police College Ground, Ikeja, Lagos, to signify the end of the 25-day Hallelujah Challenge.

A lady laments the increase in price of goods at the Hallelujah Challenge. Photo: TikTok/@giftstyledit, Instagram/@nathanielblow

Source: UGC

In a video by @giftstyledit on TikTok, a lady who attended the event complained about the price of items at the venue.

She said:

“Can you imagine? They are selling pepsi and coke; Pepsi that is N500, they are selling it N700. And they said the space will be free o, later they will be saying Nigeria is bad. Buying egg roll N800 and bottle water N400… Haba, how will Nigeria be good?”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s experience at Hallelujah Festival

@sallybulus said:

"Yes they didn't pay for space but they paid for transporting the goods to that venue, they will pay the workers that accessed in selling that day, they rented the tent they used too."

@Idara said:

"Bottle water I bought 500 there , I got chair 500 we got four chairs!!! Omo something wey be church dem no fear God. No empty chairs oo we had to buy chairs just to seat.. Omo we suffered yesterday o."

@lightwithsmile

"Ikeja under bridge to onipanu 2000, infact any bustop some droped at Maryland still 2000."

@Phoebe said:

"Pepsi and coke that you will buy for 1k at a restaurant and you will gladly pay now you dey complain, even if the space is free the transportation of their goods and tent wont they pay for it? You guys should be considerate."

@AKANNI said:

"We complain too much that's why God don't know what to do to us .... we are suppose to focus our energy on one thing and we would see result not diverting other people's attention hmmm it is well as a Nigeria I don tire for una matter."

@Queen Extel said:

"The people won’t transport the goods there Abi madam bring your own from house come prepared next time."

@Jemies_Touch said:

"I showed them pepper yesterday oo infact I created a scene there asking them why they inflated prices when the space was given free to them."

@OLUWANIFEMI said:

"You people ehh. We that we bought food 7k tasteless self no come online chai."

Nathaniel Bassey rounds off Hallelujah Challenge with a praise festival in Lagos. Photo: @nathanielblow

Source: Facebook

In related stories, a woman made a touching request after missing the Hallelujah Challenge, while another shared her experience after going to the Hallelujah Challenge centre.

Lady attends Hallelujah Challenge, shows 'after party'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian lady attended the Hallelujah Challenge at the live event, showing what they did at the 'after-party'.

Many netizens were amazed to see what the people did after the online streaming, with the lady's video trending heavily on social media.

Source: Legit.ng