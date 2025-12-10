Popular Nigerian preacher, Apostle Joshua Selman, made headlines after attending the birthday party of Sandra Areh, a member of his church

During the celebration, the pastor openly referred to the celebrant as “my love,” a moment that quickly drew the attention of guests and netizens

Videos and photos from the event have since gone viral, sparking various reactions across social media

Apostle Joshua Selman of Koinonia Global made waves online after he declared that one of his workers, Sandra Areh, is his "love".

On Tuesday, December 9th, 2025, Apostle Joshua Selman surprised guests at Sandra Areh’s birthday party, where he called her “my love.”

Reactions pour in after Apostle Joshua Selman calls woman “my love” Credit: @sandraireh

Source: Instagram

His affectionate words caused a stir, leaving the attendees in awe. During the gathering, Apostle Selman also prayed fervently for Sandra, who was seen clinging to him in appreciation.

Sandra Areh, an interior designer, also known as Selwoman, Lady Sandra, or Mama, has been the subject of rumours regarding her relationship with Apostle Selman since 2019.

However, this marks the first time the pastor has publicly confirmed his feelings, stating that she is his love.

The two have known each other since their academic days at Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, Kaduna State. Sandra has been a longstanding supporter and worker in Apostle Selman’s ministry, and their connection has only grown stronger over the years.

Following this public display of affection, many fans are speculating that a wedding may soon be on the horizon for the two.

See the post below:

Apostle Joshua Selman trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions:

omaghs said:

"This is a reminder that no man is too busy. If there want to show up for u ,they will."

kendraavie said:

"The number of times I have rewatched this is unhealthy! See me smiling sheepishly 😍😍😍."

danielrockky said:

"Awwwn Apostle said “My Love Happy Birthday “. It’s happening She’s so beautiful."

nelsonoladeji said:

"Apostle just casually sprinkled "my love" somewhere in there! I loveeet."

crystaldrycleanersng said:

"Do you have someone that calls you my love or I should mind my business?😂😂😂"

officialchristianemmanuel

"Did I hear just "My Love" 💗 😂 2026 will be loud 🔊."

alvenaode said:

"Anyone that make apostle smile like this is a blessing please🙏🏾🥹."

stellinaulumma said:

"Awww 🥰 these one sweet meoohhhh❤️❤️ is she the one?"

braveils said:

"Beautiful 🤩 I can’t stop watching 😂."

if_air said:

"The thing sweet me scatter ehhh, I re watched and unwatched and re watched and watched ohhhh. Bikonu Apostle and lady Ma I don't mean to step on your pedigree, make Holy Spirit give you go ahead nah maka na amam onyawa ji unu. Chaiiiii love atoka."

pmr_blessedeshiet said:

"This wedding is happening this month, this one Apostle said I had to come with Mr. Bestman."

steveakp2 said:

"❤️😍 Omo 😂 the level of sugar in this video is too much nau.. it’s too sweet abeg haba … you see that my love wey I just hear now bah .. lol it’s surgery .. add water pls ❤️❤️😂."

martyotoi said:

"This is everyone woman desire deep down. A ma that will not just be a husband but a priest over you and your home. It makes it easy to serve with no limitations. I love this video so much. Supper happy for Lady S. You both will continue to make the kingdom Proud. Happy Birthday Sis and congratulations in advance ❤️🥂❤️."

jennyy_collections said:

"Make Una like my comment abeg I wan come back."

Apostle Joshua Selman’s “my love” comment leaves many stunned. Credit: @koinoniaglobal

Source: Facebook

Apostle Selman Speaks about things to come

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the founder of the Eternity Network International, Apostle Joshua Selman, released a disturbing prophecy concerning the year 2024.

Apostle Selman said God has revealed to him that the year 2024 will be a turbulent and challenging year for believers.

The popular man of God said he saw many people folding their companies and fathers and mothers losing jobs.

Source: Legit.ng