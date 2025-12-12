A Nigerian man has spoken out about the controversy surrounding a notable pastor and a woman who is his friend

He gave her some important advice and mentioned why some men may end up not marrying her due to what is happening

He also spoke about the actions of Apostle Joshua Selman and how they might determine the future of Sandra Areh

A Nigerian man has reacted to the trending video of Apostle Joshua Selman and Sandra Areh and mentioned what the lady must do amid the online controversy.

While Apostle Joshua Selman hasn’t confirmed any romantic relationship with any lady, including Sandra Areh, many individuals have attached meaning to the video making waves online, showing scenes from the birthday celebration of Lady Sandra.

Nigerian man advises Sandra Areh

In the middle of this, a Nigerian man has issued advice to Apostle Selman while also sharing his opinion.

The young man, Jerry Smart mentioned that the said apostle had revealed his intent to not marry but dedicate his life to God.

He also mentioned that Sandra Areh isn’t married yet and urged her to give other men a chance, should Apostle Joshua Selman not plan to marry her, and also because her time as a woman is ticking.

He wrote:

"I'm so concerned about this mama Sandra. This woman's marital possibility seems to have been put on hold in anticipation for the uncertain."

"Apostle Joshua Selman had revealed his intention to remain unmarried for the time being so as to give undistracted attention to his calling, but with the public outcry and clamour for a Lady Sandra #Selwoman, it now seems like this lady's marital destiny has come to a crossroad of 'Wait indefinitely and see if he'll change his mind so you'll become Mrs. Selman or risk losing out by marrying another.'"

"Waiting is good even as we all love her for Selman, but the question is 'Till when?'"

Speaking about the need for Sandra Areh to consider other men who might be willing to marry her, he added:

"The clock is ticking for Sandra, and Selman is still not coming forward. I wish she would have the courage to consider other spouses. This theatrical wait and public expectation isn't good for her biological clock."

"Lady Sandra's marital outcome now seems stuck in limbo. There's a high possibility that if #Apostle Selman doesn't end up marrying her, in waiting or having rejected other marriage proposals, she may end up spending the rest of her days unmarried."

He went on to add that men are starting to see her as the wife of Apostle Joshua Selman, even though they’re not married, just because of the controversy surrounding them.

"In hoping that #Selman may change his mind tomorrow and take a bold step towards her, Lady Sandra may actually end up unmarried."

"As it stands, other men who ought to be seeing her as a potential suitor are already seeing her as the Apostle's wife. In fact, many people online think they’re already married."

"This confusion isn't sitting well with me. We can't make a sacrificial lamb out of this graceful woman."

"If Apostle Selman is indefinitely not ready for marriage, it'll be a great unfairness for the Koinonia Global family and the online in-laws to keep up with this match-making narrative."

"The voice of the crowd is usually powerful and can sometimes confuse even the mature. Lady Sandra shouldn't end up unmarried simply because we're all expecting a 'Lady Sandra weds Joshua Selman' wedding invite."

He concluded his statement by stating that the apostle should marry, as he’s the reason why she’s unmarried:

"Apostle, you sef! Do and marry, sir, so that I can proceed with my own wedding plans. You're the one holding me, biko."

Reactions as man speaks about Sandra Areh

Adamx destiny said:

"It high time we all learn to mind our business especially when it comes to people's marriages. People should be allowed to make personal choices like this by themselves. If e marry now the marriage crash na all of una go still talk."

Chris noted:

"Tis is the most (and probably only) sensible exposé on this "fantasy-union" the social media space is trying to conjure. I pray she comes across this write-up."

Okeson said:

"You never ready ooo. But pls don't keep her at sea with endless anticipation embroided with uncertainties because I go follow use invisible cane on you. Pls allow Selman to hear from God because the gods have been silent on his marriage bruhaha. I'm speaking Spanish you know."

Read the post below:

