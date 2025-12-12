A Nigerian lady made a statement about a popular pastor and a lady who is currently trending on many social media platforms

The young lady asked the pastor some important questions about the state of his relationship and told him to do something

She explained what he has to do to prove that he is not in any form of romantic relationship with Sandra Areh

A young Nigerian lady has advised a popular pastor, Apostle Joshua Selman, on what to do to make people understand that he is not in any form of romantic relationship with Sandra Areh.

She made the statement amid online controversy surrounding the video of the man of God and his friend during a visit to a location where she was celebrating her birthday.

Nigerian lady says Pastor Selman should clarify he isn’t dating Sandra Areh. Photo source: Facebook/Adepoju Blessing Ayomide

Source: Twitter

Lady says pastor Selman should speak out

The video attracted attention online, and many people immediately read meaning into it.

Speaking about the video, a lady identified as Adepoju Blessing Ayomide took to her Facebook page to advise the pastor on what to do to truly prove that he is not in any relationship with Sandra Areh.

She mentioned that this would make it clear to the people that Apostle Joshua Selman isn't dating or in any romantic relationship with Sandra Areh.

Nigerian lady advises Apostle Joshua Selman amid Sandra Areh relationship rumours. Photo source: Facebook/Adepoju Blessing Ayomide

Source: Facebook

She added that the pastor might be giving people the illusion that he's in a relationship with her since he hasn't officially denied it despite rumors online.

Her statement read:

"If Apostle Selman is not in a relationship with that Sandra lady, I think the honourable thing to do is to say it publicly so that other suitors can freely approach her. It is also possible the lady is enjoying the false 'Selwoman' tag. Because how can you be attached to a single pastor for over 15 years, giving people the illusion that you’re both in a relationship, yet the pastor has refused to take the next step, and you still couldn’t detach yourself?*

"Wo, make nobody come and disturb us later when the pastor finally introduces the official Selwoman."

Reactions as lady speaks about pastor Salman

Ajoibola said:

"The pastor is not at fault ooo, Na the lady get fault. You don't allow anyone to waste your time as a woman and you should be intentional with any relationship. Ask direct question and define the relationship. Meanwhile, AJS is the dream of every woman, so being in that position with him, she might sees it as a great privilege. Who no like better thing now."

Adepoju wrote:

"Nobody should allow anyone to waste their time except they permit it."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared his thoughts about the trending video of Apostle Joshua Selman and Sandra Areh.

Man reacts to Selman, Sandra Areh video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared his thoughts about a video of Apostle Joshua Selman and Sandra Areh.

He said the pastor might be waiting for God’s approval before thinking about marriage, which is why he hasn’t asked Sandra Areh to marry him. The video showed Apostle Selman going to Sandra Areh’s birthday to celebrate and pray with her.

