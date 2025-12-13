A young lady got many people talking on social media after she conducted research on a popular pastor

She took to her page and shared what she found after looking up a lady who is believed to be his close friend

The young lady posted her findings on social media, and many people who read it are now talking about it

A Nigerian lady who researched Apostle Joshua Selman and Sandra Areh to better understand the nature of their relationship amid online controversy has shared two interesting things she discovered.

She shared this online and mentioned that she had seen a lot of statements circulating online, many of which she was not sure about, so she decided to conduct her own investigation to avoid making a false claim.

Lady speaks on Sandra Areh and Apostle Joshua Selman

After conducting her investigation, she mentioned the things she found.

The individual, Tanko Lami, shared this on her page.

Speaking about the statements she had read online from various individuals, many of which were too extreme and untrue, she said:

"I have seen y’all posts and counter-posts, hot takes and diluted takes, in fact, I’ve read posts from people trying to emotionally blackmail others for their opinions. I don see am all ooh. Now this is mine."

"1. Should people mind their business? Yes!"

"2. Are some of these takes extreme assumptions and unjust negative conclusions? Yes!"

"3. Should people question what they don’t understand? Why not!!"

"But hear me out, una send me go research. Why did I research? So that I won’t say something I’m not sure of, and primarily because I’m interested in this situation too… Why am I? Because I’m a lover of Pastor Selman and his ministry and also because I want to understand and learn a thing or two…"

After conducting her investigation, she discovered two things about the two and shared them online.

Speaking about the first thing she found, she said:

"So here’s what I found out:"

"1. Lady Chinelo Areh, no be today e start with AJS. They said since school days, she’s one of the earliest supporters, in fact, a part of his ministry. Since university days ooh."

She went on to add the second thing she discovered about the pastor, Apostle Joshua Selman, and his friend, Sandra Areh.

She continued:

"2. They grew the ministry together. While this is awesome and 100% applaudable, I tried to find her online and see the testimonies of people about her… not everything, but 80% of what you’ll see about Sandra has to do with AJS or Koinonia."

"It shows how immersed she is in the ministry."

"From day one, the evidential story is that AJS has long made it clear that he wants to remain celibate or not marry because that is his consecration to his calling. Oh, that is Biblical and great."

Reactions as lady speaks about Selman, Sandra

Anthony added:

"Well, I think it's no longer something they should keep the public in the dark as regards what the future holds for them.Sometimes ago, I read that AJS actually wanted to marry her many years ago but Sandra's parents refused simply because Ajs is from the north.I don't know whether it's true or false but just like you rightly mentioned,he or she should clarify these things so that people don't make doctrines out of it."

Nimat Geoffrey shared:

"Thank you for saying this. I am of the opinion that someone most people look up to(godly) shouldn’t keep such level of friendship, relationship or situationship publicly for a long time because we deserve a level of accountability. The last time I saw the matching outfit they wore i thought they’d gotten married."

Akpan stated:

"Finally, someone sees it from my perspective. I'm genuinely concerned. All these things are scaring potential suitors away. And if AJS decides that he won't marry till Christ comes or he marries someone else, everywhere go yus blurrr!! But at the end of the day, what do I know?"

Bianca Ordu said:

"I just like the way you view things from a different perspective. I had same thoughts too, but decided to keep my cool cause of how vindictive some persons are about the whole thing."

Read the post below:

