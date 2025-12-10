A man has caught the attention of many people after he watched a trending video of the First Lady and the Osun State governor

He shared what he observed after watching the clip, which he said he had watched countless times since the incident

He shared his thoughts on his social media page, and people are reacting to what he said about the viral clip

A Nigerian man who is a filmmaker and watched the video showing the moment the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, interrupted the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, at a public event in the state, has spoken out.

He mentioned in his post that he watched the video several times and shared what he observed.

The statement of the filmmaker comes amid claims that the First Lady disrespected the sitting governor, a claim which has been dismissed by some individuals who insist that the First Lady and the Osun governor are friends.

Reacting to the trending video, the filmmaker, @Teefash_16, shared his opinion on his social media page.

He mentioned that he observed that the video has been trending online for a long time, and he spoke about it.

He said:

"A video has been going round since yesterday about Senator Remi Tinubu disrespecting Gov. Adeleke."

He continued by adding that he watched the video countless times and spoke about what he observed:

"From my POV, I haven’t seen any disrespect tho… I have watched the video countless times and I’m yet to see how she disrespected him."

He also reacted to a statement in the comments. He added:

"Exactly… I don’t see any insult in that… Everyone is just upset at the current govt, more reason why things like this are exaggerated."

Reactions as filmmaker speaks

@Teefash_16 write:

"The body language wasn’t disrespectful rather what she said to the Governor wasn’t disrespectful as well. The conversation looks friendly."

@Noble_OT added:

"That video looks like yoruba Aunty and yoruba uncle kinda thing."

@Wyseman_ stressed:

"Moreso there are some play which u can joke with your friend but when u get to the Public surely u respect his portfolio."

@CErhiyoma said:

"I am of the thought that those who want the governor out are the ones not comfortable with the presence of the man with the first lady."

@SKOOLBOI0 noted:

"People are always looking for issues where there is none."

@__timilawal noted:

"If they were not close friends, the First Lady won’t approach him in that manner. People should stop making a fuss out of it."

