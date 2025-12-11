A man shared her observations after watching a video of the conversation between the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, and Osun State governor

He shared his observations on the trending clip and disclosed why the governor reacted the way he did after the interruption

What he said caught people’s attention as he stated why Adeleke did not act otherwise, analysing how Nigeria politics work

A Nigerian man, Aliyu Isa Mohammed, who watched the video showing the moment the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, interrupted the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, shared what he noticed in the video.

The lady took to social media to make the statement amid claims that the First Lady disrespected the sitting governor.

Man reacts to Adeleke’s viral video

Speaking about the said video, the man, identified as @Kryptotajeer on X, shared why the governor reacted to the situation in the way he did.

He stated that although it may appear that the governor had more authority, he couldn’t risk any action that could affect him politically.

The man’s X post read:

“Technically, the governor wields authority over the First Lady within his state. However, given the fragile and highly competitive political landscape in Nigeria, he cannot risk any action that might undermine his position or political capital.

“Every move is calculated, as even minor missteps could threaten his seat, influence, or chances of reelection. In such an environment, political survival often takes precedence over personal or administrative prerogatives, forcing leaders to tread carefully in matters involving high-profile figures like the First Lady.”

@Fillipo_Saga said:

Them don tell am say...If he wan release album, make he enter studio, and that he should stick to the schedule

@UniqueKhaddy_0x said:

I love my dancing governor He has no sorrow in his life! He should be the president of Nigeria.!!

@U_y_a__i

When it comes to the culture and the Ooni's palace, politics takes a backseat! That's the Yoruba way.

@MayorDamilare1 said:

One thing I'm certain of is that after 4 or 8 years Tinubu will finish his presidency and someone else will be there and what you ronú won't criticize today will come back to hurt y'all and people like us will be here to remember them

@Deprinse01 said:

I noticed that he didn't acknowledge the first Lady in his tweet yesterday... Adeleke is going into a static swiftly

In a related story, a Nigerian filmmaker reacted to the viral video showing First Lady Oluremi Tinubu and Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Man claims Adeleke, First Lady are friends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared what he noticed about the relationship between the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, and the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke.

The man revealed that the two are actually best friends and were even colleagues in the Senate. He told the public not to overreact.

