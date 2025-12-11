A young Nigerian man has shared his opinion on social after watching a video from the recent event in Osun State

He saw the first lady, Remi Tinubu sitting with a notable individual and mentioned what he noticed in the video clip

The individual also shared what the first lady might have done before approaching the Osun Governor

A Nigerian man has mentioned the name of one notable personality who he believes was informed by the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, before she approached the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, on stage.

The statement of the individual comes after he watched a video showing behind-the-scenes moments of what took place before the First Lady engaged in a discussion with the governor.

Nigerian man explains what Tinubu did before meeting Gov. Adeleke. Left photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/FreshSplash

Source: Getty Images

Man explains what first lady did

The statement of the First Lady has been interpreted online, and while many have explained the situation to be harmless, the video of the encounter continues to grab attention online.

A man who came across another video from the same event, @Adeniji07006360, shared his opinion after seeing what the First Lady did moments before she spoke with the Governor of Osun State.

Nigerian man says First Lady told Ooni before meeting Gov. Adeleke. Left photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/FreshSplash

Source: Getty Images

He claimed the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, informed the Ooni of Ife before approaching Gov. Ademola Adeleke.

His statement read:

"I am glad to see this video. It truly exposed the whole scenario to us. Nothing really wrong here. The Ooni was informed before she approached the governor."

Reactions as first lady trends online

@OgunsolajamiuB shared:

"In typical Yoruba culture, the elders will say "Only the family will take it as stupor, but an outsider will think is schizophrenia."

@lexzek said:

"See how Ades and Olas are defending rubbish. Can she try that nonsense with any governor from the north? Would she had done that if he was singing "On your mandate bla bla bla...." U people shud enjoy it while it lasts. What happened to dropping a note for him. Agbero behaviour."

@teejayviruz added:

"You fools suspended the respect in the yoruba culture just to prove loyalty. Una dey mad seh."

@BATIFEOFEKITI stressed:

"There's a guy in our neighbouring village who sings praise and worship in the afternoon and carries human head with blood inside calabash in the cult coven at night. Hippocrisy everywhere."

@BayeOludare shared:

"Breach of protocol, she should have simply written a note and pass tru the ADC to an elected governor of a state but bcos 2term is involved them no go take am as anything."

@DrSamPolo noted:

"Until then, he still remains the governor and the number 1 citizen of the state and as such he should be accorded every respect, being that up with him when he is no longer the governor!!!"

@BashiruLig21728 said:

"I once said this that Nigerians are very bad at keeping time. Lecturer go come class over spend his period knowing well you have another class. Preachers ogo overtalk with no attention to time. Not talk of the MCs, Alagas, Alfas, Pastors at wedding ceremonies."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian journalist shared what he noticed in the viral video of the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, and Gov. Adeleke.

Man spots something in viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man saw something many people didn’t notice in the viral video of the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, and Gov. Adeleke.

The man said that between 11–16 seconds of the video, the First Lady spoke with the Ooni before going to meet the governor. He added that this shows the First Lady and the governor know each other well.

Source: Legit.ng