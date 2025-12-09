A Nigerian man shared what happened when he attended The Experience concert in the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos

He showed what he saw people doing after he got to the venue earlier than planned, sparking mixed reactions from attendees

His video caught people’s attention, and many who attended the concert took to the comments to share their experiences

A Nigerian man who attended The Experience 2025 shared what happened when he got to the venue earlier than planned.

The Experience 2025 is one of the world's largest gospel concerts hosted in Lagos, featuring singers from different parts of the world.

The gospel concert was held at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Onikan, Lagos, bringing together thousands of worshippers.

Man shares encounter at The Experience 2025

In a viral TikTok video by @ojekstoyin, the man stated that he got to the concert earlier than he planned.

He then showed what he saw people doing before the event started.

The man captioned his post:

“POV: You got to THE EXPERIENCE Lagos earlier than you planned.

Watch his video below:

Reactions trail man’s encounter at The Experience

Sexyy witch said:

My head n body still aches… nvr again… this was my first n will definitely be my last attending."

Monalisa said:

they continued till the next day. Our pants kept wondering what was going on. Those fire works in the night was too much. I could hear from the facility where I work. I sha avoided the window in case it was something else."

Kumkum said:

My ear still hurts from yesterday. I thought theyll get tired o but no it got louder instead."

OGE said:

It got annoying at some point, someone did it directly into my ears, some other time I couldn’t hear what the speakers were saying because if the unnecessary noise. But I’ll still go again and maybe do VIP."

Adetunwase_x said:

I literally had to buy paracetamol because of the headache this thing gave me. I’m not even kidding."

Kommy said:

The way you were looking at them with the side eyes, like what’s going on here."

Ife said:

Me wey fall when Yinka Alaseyori was ministering. I danced , my leg slipped . Shame wan catch me , i use dance cover am back."

Saviour said:

I bought mine with whistle too they can never traumatize a traumatizer, we all traumatize ourselves."

pretty_kira52 said:

my voice never still come back...Nd those trumpets were tooooo much this year..but it was great to be there can't wait for 2026."

