A Nigerian pastor has lamented bitterly online after thieves came into his church and carted away some properties kept in the church

In a video, the pastor who's planning a night vigil with his members, said the thieves stole and AC fan, including some speakers

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app did not hesitate to share their mixed reactions

A pastor in Nigeria expressed deep frustration online after his church became the target of a burglary.

The incident reportedly happened as the church prepared for a night vigil, leaving the pastor and congregation facing unexpected losses.

Thieves steal fan, speakers from church

Among the items taken were an air conditioning fan and several speakers, which were essential for the church’s events and services.

The thieves also discovered the church’s fuel supply, which they completely emptied before leaving.

Sharing the emotional ordeal on TikTok, the pastor identified as Apostle of Fire on TikTok narrated:

"What has the church done to deserve all this? People of God, God bless you. Today is my last Holy Ghost All night for the year. I just came into the church now with good news and I said let me come and check the sound system and also do some prayers before I leave. Coming to the church, thief has entered the church. Thief has carried speaker, AC fan, they also carried another speaker that stays here (points fingers). I don't know who is after the church. This is all night vigil and I don't know where I will get instruments. There was fuel here, filled up. Now it's empty."

Reactions as thieves steal from church

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Sandra Christopher said:

"Man of God, the Lord we serve will help you give you a better one ijn. this is a test , please do not let this to weigh you down or make you to start asking God question. if you observe the comments section you see that quite number of people are mocking God, please don't fall for it and even without instrument still praise him and hold your program cause if you pass this test a better and bigger instrument will be provided. may God Almighty bless you sir."

@Black_Bishop said:

"So sorry, the same god that gives us promised protecting our lives and property can’t protect his own house and property?? So sad."

@EMMYDON_CHEMIST said:

"Na the members wey done realized say una dey deceive them, so if them sell am now all the offerings and tight them dey pay since the money go cover some of it."

@Village people said:

"Jesus will fight them. Pls don't call police. Didn't you put sticker on it, cos una dey give my mama sticker that time to protect our home. abi make I bring some for u."

@ENGINEER MATHIAS DAMBA said:

"I'm appalled by some of the comments here. Mockingg Jesus, the man of God, and the church is unacceptable. Let's focus on spreading love and kindness, not hate and negativity. If you don't have anything positive to contribute, please refrain from commenting. Let's keep the comment section respectful and uplifting!To the man of God, I salute you for staying calm and focused on your message. You're an inspiration!"

@ednaspark added:

"So u can't praise God without sound system, u never see anything, they even pity for u by not carrying everything including the chairs & the drums."

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng