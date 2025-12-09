A Nigerian lady who attended The Experience concert shared her encounter at the event which held at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos

She described what she saw people doing that made her not enjoy the gospel concert the way she wanted to, because of her experience

Her post sparked mixed reactions as it trended online,others as some agreed with her, while others shared their different experiences

A Nigerian lady who attended The Experience 2025 shared what she saw at the concert that made her not enjoy it.

The Experience 2025 is one of the world's largest gospel concerts hosted in Lagos, featuring singers from different parts of the world.

Lady shares her review of The Experience 2025

In a TikTok post by @lepaciousvikki, she mentioned three things she didn’t like about the concert she attended.

She captioned her post:

“My reviews at The Experience 20 yesterday. At this point, they should start selling tickets, because the way some people came just to disturb is alarming…especially those trumpet people.

“The crowd wasn’t vibing with some of the songs, and honestly… I think people are getting too familiar with the same gospel artistes every year. We need some surprises.

“But the part that finished me is Fighting. At a worship concert?? Like are you okay?? Honestly, I didn’t enjoy this year’s Experience the way I wanted to, Not because the concert was bad, but because the trumpet sound was too much.

“Glad I was there…see you all next year.”

Speaking about the vuvuzela blowers, she added:

“I almost start videoing them but I don’t just want to involve myself in the drama.”

See her post below:

Reactions trail lady’s review about The Experience

@LOVETH said:

"The vuvuzela traumatized me, make I no lie I nearly fight."

@Adegold said:

"Fight no dey my angle o Infact it was fun. I really enjoyed this year’s experience and pls what’s an experience without trumpet ??"

@SKINCARE VENDOR(Luluubeauty) said:

"@Dusin oyekah time was to short considering his type of ministrations."

@Finnew Fintech NG said:

"I enjoyed mine to the fullest, na you know wetin you dey talk."

@tupex_xx said:

"Well said honestly.I got there early and I can say the ushers didn’t really do their work well.Next year they need a lot of adjustment.The rate on indecent dressing this year was alarming Kilode. They should start registering before you attend the concert abeg.This way they can control the crowd.The side I was too they fought like for 30mins security didn’t come while some security were looking at them from afar.Can we talk about the fact that the artists weren’t given enough time to sing, oh lord."

Lady shares encounter at The Experience

