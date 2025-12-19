A young Nigerian man expressed his anger on social media after seeing the gifts his brother sent him from abroad

In a video shared on TikTok, he displayed the bags and shoes and promised never to give his brother a ride in his car when he return

Hilarious reactions trailed the video on TikTok as several social media users shared their opinions in the comments

A Nigerian man left netizens in stitches after he openly expressed frustration over a package his brother sent him from abroad.

The gifts, which consisted of bags and shoes, failed to meet his expectations and instead triggered a funny outburst that quickly caught the attention of social media users.

Man rages after opening package from abroad-based brother. Photo credit: @successfulkester/TikTok.

Man displays package from abroad-based brother

The video was shared on TikTok by the man, identified as @enigie67, where he showed the items one after the other and voiced his disappointment.

His reaction focused on how outdated and worn the items appeared, especially considering they were sent from overseas.

He felt embarrassed rather than grateful, and his annoyance was directed squarely at his brother's choice of gifts.

In the clip, the man repeatedly examined the shoes and bags, reacting in disbelief as he pointed out their condition.

He appeared more upset about a brown shoe he had been expecting, which he felt did not match what had been promised to him.

His frustration escalated into a serious warning that he would refuse to offer his brother a ride in his car once he returned to Nigeria.

Man disappointed after seeing the bags and shoes that his abroad-based brother sent to him. Photo credit: @successfulkester.

In his words:

"See. Brother no be you suppose to do this one o. You said you have one brown shoe for me. Is this the brown shoe? See shoe. What's this? See. What's this? If you come back to Nigeria I won't carry you in my car again."

Reactions as man blasts abroad-based brother over gifts

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@OLOWO said:

"I dy tell u guy laptop way my bros bring for me from Germany I still Dey find the changer and battery since 3 months now."

@Kendrick said:

"Good evening how’re you. My name is Kendrick, sorry i’m just asking ohh. Is your brother mad?"

@NNEJIAKULAM said:

"Na for you to know say your brother no dey see am clear for Europe."

@Shabbaino_1315 said:

"It's uncalled for if you don't like it, give it to people around you and appreciate your brother that sent it."

@Edith Royal said:

"E brown Abi E non brown the shoes has been delivered successfully and promised fulfill."

@EXPERT FARMER said:

"You even see person when bring bet shoe for you, handset when them bring for German I dey use 3 years they charge them e go still give you 1% charging."

@IAMSURELY said:

"Appreciate it. No matter how it is. If it's not up to your level, you give it to those who need it, and they will appreciate you."

@Young Raw said:

"It's called UK clothes and shoes used thank him very well he's a good brother to you guy's."

@Omoye said:

"Your own better my uncle tell me say him no Dey work I con ask am say waiting he con Dey chop."

@Wale Gohard added:

"If you see this shoe for Texas cl leg u go knw say the shoe nah confirm to take ham play at all all the Mexico Texas them."

