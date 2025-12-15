A Nigerian man who relocated to the United Kingdom has shared his experience in the country that he didn't find so satisfying

In a video posted on TikTok, he captured himself heading out to work at 4:30 am and recounted the times he 'enjoyed' in Nigeria

A Nigerian man who moved to the United Kingdom recounted his challenging experiences adjusting to life in the country.

He spoke about the difference between his current routine in the UK and the life he left behind in Nigeria, noting that he found the transition more difficult than anticipated.

UK-based man captures himself going to work at 4:30 am.

UK-based man remembers how he 'enjoyed' in Nigeria

Through social media, he shared insights into his daily life abroad and the demanding schedules he had to adapt to.

Identified by the handle @Abekiology on X, he detailed how he sets out for work, and how frustrating it could be.

It appeared that he felt a sense of nostalgia for Nigeria, emphasising how different his current lifestyle felt compared to the more relaxed pace he had once enjoyed.

According to him, days in the UK required a level of discipline and endurance that was unfamiliar, especially considering the comfort and status he previously held as a head of department in Nigeria.

He said:

"UK no easy o. This is me going to work 4:30 am. Former HOD for that matter. Wey I forgot still dey sleep by now if na Naija."

Reactions as UK-based man laments

TikTok users shared their opinions in the comments section.

@Teezz said:

"A lot of Lagosians are on their way to work by this time, irrespective of their job status."

@Yinkababy said:

"UK is designed for us to work for the government until we retire. Hence why most live off credit cards. No enjoyment here my brother."

@Uzzy said:

"I used to wake up by 4:30am in Lagos. Cause I worked on the island. Now in UK I wake up by 7am. And get to work before 8am."

@lovelyyxx reacted:

"I don’t understand how some people wake up at 4 for work. Is it that you live far from work or you start work very early."

@김정우 adked:

"But which one pay pass HoD and the work you dey do for UK now?"

@Igbo First Lady said:

"Na 3am people take go work for Nigeria nor be your salary start am Abi na we they enjoy your salary."

@Ijay176 said:

"UK will shock you, stress you, push you and pull you, this is just one of the reasons abroad OG's were telling Japa people dont come to UK, they where asked why they havent returned back to naija. Keep pushing bro you will be fine eventually."

