A Nigerian woman who attended the Hallelujah Festival Challenge on Sunday, November 2, 2025, shared how she was rushed to the hospital during the event.

The Hallelujah Festival, organised by gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, was held at the Police College Ground, Ikeja, Lagos, to signify the end of the 25-day Hallelujah Challenge.

In a video by @livingwithlabby on TikTok, the woman showed how she got ready for the event and what led to her unfortunate situation.

She posted the last clip she made before she became dizzy and found herself in the ambulance.

The woman said:

“After dancing to the first person that came on stage, I started feeling dizzy and I sat down. The next thing I found myself in the medical centre and they didn’t allow me go. They had to call my husband to come pick me up.

“This was me in the ambulance. How we got here, I don’t know. This is not what I planned but devil, it’s a dirty lie. I went to the hospital and I had to continue. My PCV was 26% while the normal range is 35-45%.”

She captioned the video:

“Thank God it wasn’t more than this and one of the ushers noticed me immediately and those around me also. God bless them. I’m doing good all thank to GOD.”

She added in the comments:

“Thank God it didn’t end the way the enemy wanted it too.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s Hallelujah Festival experience

Everything_By_Ade 🥰

I saw when they wey holding u while walking oo

Ifeyinwa🩷

Dat was why I didn’t leave home yesterday I was so angry cox I didn’t attend ,bt all d same health is wealth I was feeling down and weak omo na xo I stay glued to YouTube ooo

Holuwadamola22

You genuinely went to serve God and he saved you. God will perfect your healing mama and all that concern you is blessed. Jesus loves you and so do I

Rumbie

God remember your people may you answer their prayers..

Tessy baby

thank God you are ok

VENDOR 4 EVERYTHING FASHION🌸

Glory to God!!!

LIQUID SOAP IN PORT HARCOURT

It’s a dirty lie o… you have your testimonies already

Idara

I was at your back🥹I saw when they took you out. It’s a dirty lie o!!! Glory to God

TATIANA'S PALACE

I saw u wen dere were holding u out d crowd. sorry dear. devil is a lie

Source: Legit.ng