Woman Who Went For Hallelujah Challenge Festival Shares How She Was Rushed to Hospital During Event
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A Nigerian woman who attended the Hallelujah Festival Challenge on Sunday, November 2, 2025, shared how she was rushed to the hospital during the event.
The Hallelujah Festival, organised by gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, was held at the Police College Ground, Ikeja, Lagos, to signify the end of the 25-day Hallelujah Challenge.
In a video by @livingwithlabby on TikTok, the woman showed how she got ready for the event and what led to her unfortunate situation.
She posted the last clip she made before she became dizzy and found herself in the ambulance.
The woman said:
“After dancing to the first person that came on stage, I started feeling dizzy and I sat down. The next thing I found myself in the medical centre and they didn’t allow me go. They had to call my husband to come pick me up.
“This was me in the ambulance. How we got here, I don’t know. This is not what I planned but devil, it’s a dirty lie. I went to the hospital and I had to continue. My PCV was 26% while the normal range is 35-45%.”
“Your death is scary”: Lady shares how friend died hours after they talked on phone, posts last chat
She captioned the video:
“Thank God it wasn’t more than this and one of the ushers noticed me immediately and those around me also. God bless them. I’m doing good all thank to GOD.”
She added in the comments:
“Thank God it didn’t end the way the enemy wanted it too.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail lady’s Hallelujah Festival experience
Everything_By_Ade 🥰
I saw when they wey holding u while walking oo
Ifeyinwa
Dat was why I didn’t leave home yesterday I was so angry cox I didn’t attend ,bt all d same health is wealth I was feeling down and weak omo na xo I stay glued to YouTube ooo
Holuwadamola22
You genuinely went to serve God and he saved you. God will perfect your healing mama and all that concern you is blessed. Jesus loves you and so do I
Rumbie
God remember your people may you answer their prayers..
Tessy baby
thank God you are ok
VENDOR 4 EVERYTHING FASHION🌸
Glory to God!!!
LIQUID SOAP IN PORT HARCOURT
It’s a dirty lie o… you have your testimonies already
Idara
I was at your back🥹I saw when they took you out. It’s a dirty lie o!!! Glory to God
TATIANA'S PALACE
I saw u wen dere were holding u out d crowd. sorry dear. devil is a lie
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng