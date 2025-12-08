A man has got many people talking on social media after he said he is owed a large amount by a popular activist

The individual shared a photo of himself with the said activist and mentioned the amount he is owed by him

Many people read the post and reacted to the things the man said about the activist, who is currently trending online

A Nigerian man, who identified himself as a friend of popular activist Harrison Gwamnishu, has come out to claim that the activist has been owing him a certain amount of money.

He mentioned the said amount in a post, which has gone viral on social media as people have started talking about it.

Friend claims Harrison Gwamnishu owes him 2 million naira. Photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Tolu Owoeye, Facebook/Shine Onyeigba

Source: Facebook

Friend claims Harrison Gwamnishu owes him

The individual also mentioned that Harrison used to be a very close friend of his, as he shared a picture of them together on his page.

According to a post he made available on his Facebook page, the individual, Shine Onyeigba 3, mentioned that the activist owes him a large amount.

He stated the amount as 2 million naira and asked that the activist must pay, even if he wishes to give 100k monthly until the amount is fully settled.

Harrison Gwamnishu accused of owing money by former friend. Photo source: Facebook/Shine Onyeigba

Source: Facebook

His statement:

"If Harrison Gwamnishu asks to pay 100k monthly till he completes my 2m, I will accept it. But he must pay, not threatening or boasting to be invisible. We must stand against injustice no matter who is involved.

"He used to be my friend and I have nothing against him. Matter of fact, I wish him well. But as for my money, he must pay it."

"It's almost 5yrs."

"As for his gullible followers, I have one word for you: IF E REACH YOUR TURN, FORGET YOUR MONEY WITH YOUR DEBTORS!"

As the post made its way online, many individuals who saw it reacted on the comments page.

Reactions as man calls out Harrison

Asa noted:

"For kidnappers to settle down count money that means their customer don cheat them before."

Coleon stressed:

"Who would have believed that Evans was a kidnapper after sharing rice and oil to the villagers."

Mathias wrote:

"This is the opportunity he has to say what he is going through with Harrison... If e reach ur turn no talk o."

Bosede Sunday noted:

"What stop u for asking him for the money or post it den. Why now? Una conspiracy no go work frenemies."

Joe stressed:

"Which two million after you collected some money as you clam if you are said truth against him."

Aditson shared:

"After you done begged to snapped picture with him, boy wan use am get visibility on social media.. you came late.. that money done enter voice mail."

Raphael noted:

"Na here u wan talk am,u no know say Harrison owe u money since then abi. U better cover that your mouth."

Ebere said:

"Nhmmmmmmm behind every rumor there's an atom of truth, a lot of people have called Harrison out this issue of missing money started."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who spoke with activist Harrison Gwamnishu about the ongoing ransom diversion case shared his observations.

Man leaves millions in Harrison’s car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared his story about Harrison Gwamnishu. He said Harrison helped save his brother from kidnappers and gave back some of the ransom money.

The man also said he left millions of naira in Harrison’s car. His story went viral on social media.

Source: Legit.ng