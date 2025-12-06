Nigerian Singer Chike explained the unexpected encounter that instantly made the church uncomfortable for him

The singer shares how a moment from his past clashed with his worship experience

He clarified that his decision wasn’t about rejecting God but about finding a spiritual space that felt right

Nigerian singer Chike has opened up about the reason behind his long break from church attendance.

He explained that one unexpected face in the choir changed everything for him.

The “Running” hitmaker revealed this during a sit-out on VJ Adams’ podcast

Chike, who had earlier stated he might never get married, explained that his decision to stop attending church was not planned.

Chike explains the unexpected encounter that instantly made the church uncomfortable for him. Photos: @chike/IG.

Source: Instagram

It happened after he walked into a service one day and realised that the lady leading praise and worship was someone from his past.

According to him, the moment he recognised her, he became overwhelmed with memories that clashed with the worship atmosphere.

He stated:

“The chick that was leading the praise and worship, we had history. I was having flashbacks. She was kabashing, and I’m like… who’s that?”

He added that he only managed to attend for a week before deciding he couldn’t return.

Despite stepping away from church, the singer made it clear that he never walked away from God.

He emphasised that his relationship with God is personal, and the building isn’t what defines his faith.

He recalled how, at a low point early in his career, he knelt in a small apartment in Primewater Gardens and said a simple but heartfelt prayer.

Beyond the awkward encounter, Chike admitted that the strict structure of the church does not align with the lifestyle he currently lives.

He explained that he has habits, preferences, and a kind of freedom that he believes church culture would not accommodate.

For him, spirituality is more about character than routine.

He added:

“Church is not for me. There are things I like that I wouldn’t be able to do.You just need to do right by people. Not necessarily live a textbook Christian life.”

Watch the interview here:

Fans react to Chike's confession

compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@femifolorunsho_ said:

"Small minds...You said ‘history,’ and that’s what it is. She’s moving on; her past can’t hold her down. If she has confessed her sins, then she’s free to serve God in all capacities. PLEASE, YOU ALL SHOULD STOP EXCUSING YOURSELVES FOR NOT GOING TO CHURCH WITH FRIVOLOUS EXCUSES."

@TheManAfricano stated:

"She led praise and worship earlier that Sunday, she left church and came straight to my house cos I was returning back to school. She used my microphone to continue her song."

@nini23341 noted:

"People often mix religion with their own expectations. They think that if you’re religious, you must live a certain way. But faith doesn’t erase anyone’s humanity. It’s part of who they are, not a cage they live in. So why should being religious mean someone can’t enjoy life"

