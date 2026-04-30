Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Bambam, Teddy A, and 4 Other BBNaija Stars Whose Marriages Didn’t Last
Celebrities

Bambam, Teddy A, and 4 Other BBNaija Stars Whose Marriages Didn’t Last

by  Chinasa Afigbo
5 min read
  • A couple of Big Brother Naija stars have experienced difficult moments in their marriages
  • Legit.ng recently reported that Angel Smith and her female partner Timu ended their barely weeks after tying the knot
  • Today, we look at other reality TV stars who have gone through similar ordeals and stirred conversations online

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

Several Big Brother Naija stars, including Teddy A, Queen Mercy, and many others, have opened up about their failed marriages and relationship struggles.

Legit.ng looks back at the shocking revelations and accusations that rocked the media during these marital crisis.

Bambam, Teddy A and other bbnaija stars whose marriages ended in heartbreak
Bambam, Teddy A, and 4 Other BBNaija stars with broken marriages. Credit: @queenmercy, @iamtedddya
Source: Instagram

BBNaija’s Queen Mercy announces her marriage crash one-year after

In 2025, Big Brother Naija reality star Queen Mercy Atang confirmed the end of her one-year marriage to David Oyekanmi.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

The Shine Ya Eye housemate tied the knot with Oyekanmi in March 2024.

This was shortly after an online saga with her baby daddy, skit maker Lord Lamba.

Read also

Phyna names only popular Nigerian artist she would have a one-night stand with

Months into the marriage, rumours surfaced after Queen unfollowed her husband on Instagram and deleted their wedding photos.

At the time, she dismissed the speculation and explained that she only wanted to keep her marriage away from social media.

However, weeks later, Queen admitted to the separation after responding to a fan who asked about her marital status, saying, “Single and unavailable.”

BBNaija’s Queen Mercy announces her marriage crash one-year after
BBNaija’s Queen Mercy's marriage crashes one year after. Credit: @queenmercy
Source: Instagram

BBNaija Tega Dominic opens up about her broken marriage

Big Brother Naija star, Tega Dominic, revealed that her marriage ended in 2020, before she participated in the reality show.

Tega had social media buzzing during the BBNaija “Shine Ya Eye” season after being caught on camera with fellow housemate Boma in what many believed were sexual acts.

She, however, came forward to clarify that her marriage had already collapsed before her time in the house.

Following her eviction, she apologised and took responsibility for her actions, and denied having sexx with Boma,

The doubts around her marriage resurfaced after she revealed that her husband had cheated on her by bringing his lover into their home.

Read also

Chioma sets the record straight on her relationship with Davido amid singer’s babymama’s allegation

In an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo on WithChude, Tega explained that she first knew about the infidelity “spiritually” before their neighbours confirmed it.

BBNaija’s Tega Dominic opens up about her broken marriage
BBNaija Tega Dominic speaks on her broken marriage. Credtt: @tegadominic
Source: Instagram

BBNaija Pere Egbi opens up on his failed marriage

Big Brother Naija Season 6 housemate, Pere Egbi, revealed details about his past marriage and what led to its crash.

During his time on the show, Pere disclosed that he got married to Pamela Heoma, but the union ended in 2011 when he was just 25 years old.

He explained that his ex-wife suspected he was cheating with a female best friend.

According to Pere, the trouble began when his wife caught him kissing his best friend during a movie shoot.

He clarified that the kiss was purely professional, as they often worked together on film projects in the United States.

Despite his pleas for her to stay, his wife packed up and left their home and later filed for divorce.

“I got divorced because my ex-wife thought I was cheating on her with my best friend,” Pere said. “I never cheated on her. My best friend and I shot a lot of films together, but we could not date each other. Unfortunately, my wife didn’t like her, and after seeing us kiss in a movie scene, she left.”

Read also

BBNaija Cross in tears as he watches his wife walk down the aisle, video trends online

Pere shared that he went to his ex-wife’s family house to beg her to reconsider, but she refused and proceeded with the divorce.

BBNaija Pere Egbi Opens Up on His Failed Marriage
BBNaija Pere Egbi speaks about his failed marrriage. Credit: @pereegbi
Source: Instagram

Teddy A confirms marriage crisis rumours with Bambam

Reality TV star Teddy A confirmed rumours around his marriage to actress Bam Bam, as the couple appear to no longer be together as husband and wife.

This was after both of them took to their separate Instagram pages to celebrate their daughters' birthdays independently.

Rumours about crisis in their marriage had been circulating since December 2025, after fans noticed that the couple posted solo Christmas pictures.

The speculation intensified when they unfollowed each other on Instagram, raising eyebrows among followers.

Not stopping there, Teddy A and Bam Bam marked Valentine’s Day separately on social media, with no public mention of each other.

Confirmation of the split emerged on Wednesday when both parents celebrated their daughters’ birthdays on their personal pages without including each other.

Teddy A addresses marriage crisis rumours amid International Women’s Day buzz
Teddy A breaks silence on alleged marriage troubles, celebrates women in his life. Credit: @iamteddya
Source: Instagram

BBNaija Angel Smith’s partner accuses her of cheating

Tumininu, the ex-wife of Big Brother Naija star Angel Smith, accused her of infidelity barely weeks after their wedding.

Read also

Evan Okoro’s ex-husband gushes about actress’ colleague Rachael Okonkwo online, people react

Angel tied the knot with her female partner in March 2026 in a same-sexx wedding held in the United States.

However, cracks in the relationship surfaced when Tumininu shared a photo of Angel’s engagement ring on social media with the caption, “If you need ring, holla.”

She further posted a picture of herself cuddling another woman on Snapchat, alleging that Angel had cheated with someone she met on a dating app.

Reacting to criticism of her post, Tumininu claimed she had spent over N100 million on Angel, including lavish gifts and expenses.

“Since you got here, I have spent over 100k dollars on Angel. On her birthday, I spent about 50k dollars. And yet you still went and slept with a girl that you met on Hinge. She’s currently at the girl’s house,” she wrote.
BBNaija Angel and lover Timu
BBNaija Angel accused of cheating her lover. Credit: @angeljbsmith
Source: Instagram

Teddy A addresses domestic violence claims

Legit.ng earlier reported that Teddy A spoke publicly about the domestic violence allegations that once ignited controversy around his marriage to Bambam.

Read also

Angel Smith’s ex-male lover, Soma Anyama, shares cryptic post amid her marriage crisis with ex-wife

Teddy A addressed the issue during a recent appearance on the WithChude podcast, where he described the allegations as false, shocking, and emotionally damaging to both his family and public image.

According to him, the reports, which went viral on social media at the time, accused him of physically abusing his wife, including claims that the alleged abuse occurred during her pregnancy.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
NollywoodNigerian YouthsActressesBig Brother Naija - BBNAIJA
Hot:
Cbn deadline Covenant university Bebahan Good evening message Eid al fitr