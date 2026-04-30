Bambam, Teddy A, and 4 Other BBNaija Stars Whose Marriages Didn’t Last

A couple of Big Brother Naija stars have experienced difficult moments in their marriages

Legit.ng recently reported that Angel Smith and her female partner Timu ended their barely weeks after tying the knot

Today, we look at other reality TV stars who have gone through similar ordeals and stirred conversations online

Several Big Brother Naija stars, including Teddy A, Queen Mercy, and many others, have opened up about their failed marriages and relationship struggles.

Legit.ng looks back at the shocking revelations and accusations that rocked the media during these marital crisis.

Bambam, Teddy A, and 4 Other BBNaija stars with broken marriages. Credit: @queenmercy, @iamtedddya

Source: Instagram

BBNaija’s Queen Mercy announces her marriage crash one-year after

In 2025, Big Brother Naija reality star Queen Mercy Atang confirmed the end of her one-year marriage to David Oyekanmi.

The Shine Ya Eye housemate tied the knot with Oyekanmi in March 2024.

This was shortly after an online saga with her baby daddy, skit maker Lord Lamba.

Months into the marriage, rumours surfaced after Queen unfollowed her husband on Instagram and deleted their wedding photos.

At the time, she dismissed the speculation and explained that she only wanted to keep her marriage away from social media.

However, weeks later, Queen admitted to the separation after responding to a fan who asked about her marital status, saying, “Single and unavailable.”

BBNaija’s Queen Mercy's marriage crashes one year after. Credit: @queenmercy

Source: Instagram

BBNaija Tega Dominic opens up about her broken marriage

Big Brother Naija star, Tega Dominic, revealed that her marriage ended in 2020, before she participated in the reality show.

Tega had social media buzzing during the BBNaija “Shine Ya Eye” season after being caught on camera with fellow housemate Boma in what many believed were sexual acts.

She, however, came forward to clarify that her marriage had already collapsed before her time in the house.

Following her eviction, she apologised and took responsibility for her actions, and denied having sexx with Boma,

The doubts around her marriage resurfaced after she revealed that her husband had cheated on her by bringing his lover into their home.

In an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo on WithChude, Tega explained that she first knew about the infidelity “spiritually” before their neighbours confirmed it.

BBNaija Tega Dominic speaks on her broken marriage. Credtt: @tegadominic

Source: Instagram

BBNaija Pere Egbi opens up on his failed marriage

Big Brother Naija Season 6 housemate, Pere Egbi, revealed details about his past marriage and what led to its crash.

During his time on the show, Pere disclosed that he got married to Pamela Heoma, but the union ended in 2011 when he was just 25 years old.

He explained that his ex-wife suspected he was cheating with a female best friend.

According to Pere, the trouble began when his wife caught him kissing his best friend during a movie shoot.

He clarified that the kiss was purely professional, as they often worked together on film projects in the United States.

Despite his pleas for her to stay, his wife packed up and left their home and later filed for divorce.

“I got divorced because my ex-wife thought I was cheating on her with my best friend,” Pere said. “I never cheated on her. My best friend and I shot a lot of films together, but we could not date each other. Unfortunately, my wife didn’t like her, and after seeing us kiss in a movie scene, she left.”

Pere shared that he went to his ex-wife’s family house to beg her to reconsider, but she refused and proceeded with the divorce.

BBNaija Pere Egbi speaks about his failed marrriage. Credit: @pereegbi

Source: Instagram

Teddy A confirms marriage crisis rumours with Bambam

Reality TV star Teddy A confirmed rumours around his marriage to actress Bam Bam, as the couple appear to no longer be together as husband and wife.

This was after both of them took to their separate Instagram pages to celebrate their daughters' birthdays independently.

Rumours about crisis in their marriage had been circulating since December 2025, after fans noticed that the couple posted solo Christmas pictures.

The speculation intensified when they unfollowed each other on Instagram, raising eyebrows among followers.

Not stopping there, Teddy A and Bam Bam marked Valentine’s Day separately on social media, with no public mention of each other.

Confirmation of the split emerged on Wednesday when both parents celebrated their daughters’ birthdays on their personal pages without including each other.

Teddy A breaks silence on alleged marriage troubles, celebrates women in his life. Credit: @iamteddya

Source: Instagram

BBNaija Angel Smith’s partner accuses her of cheating

Tumininu, the ex-wife of Big Brother Naija star Angel Smith, accused her of infidelity barely weeks after their wedding.

Angel tied the knot with her female partner in March 2026 in a same-sexx wedding held in the United States.

However, cracks in the relationship surfaced when Tumininu shared a photo of Angel’s engagement ring on social media with the caption, “If you need ring, holla.”

She further posted a picture of herself cuddling another woman on Snapchat, alleging that Angel had cheated with someone she met on a dating app.

Reacting to criticism of her post, Tumininu claimed she had spent over N100 million on Angel, including lavish gifts and expenses.

“Since you got here, I have spent over 100k dollars on Angel. On her birthday, I spent about 50k dollars. And yet you still went and slept with a girl that you met on Hinge. She’s currently at the girl’s house,” she wrote.

BBNaija Angel accused of cheating her lover. Credit: @angeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Teddy A addresses domestic violence claims

Legit.ng earlier reported that Teddy A spoke publicly about the domestic violence allegations that once ignited controversy around his marriage to Bambam.

Teddy A addressed the issue during a recent appearance on the WithChude podcast, where he described the allegations as false, shocking, and emotionally damaging to both his family and public image.

According to him, the reports, which went viral on social media at the time, accused him of physically abusing his wife, including claims that the alleged abuse occurred during her pregnancy.

Source: Legit.ng