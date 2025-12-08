A Nigerian lady has shared her experience with Harrison Gwamnishu, an activist accused of 'stealing' ransom money

In a post shared via the X app, the lady described the activist as her 'brother', stating that she trusts him more than the police

Speaking further, the lady made it clear that nothing would ever make her think less of him or stop supporting him

A Nigerian lady publicly defended activist Harrison Gwamnishu after allegations surfaced that he diverted part of the ransom collected during a kidnap case involving a couple.

The issue sparked mixed reactions online, with several social media users questioning his role and criticising him over claims that a part of the money expected to reach the kidnappers never did.

Lady calls Harrison her brother, defends him

Netizens placed the well-known activist under intense scrutiny and spoke about his conduct and integrity.

In the midst of the uproar, a lady on X with the handle @efeom recounted her personal encounter with him and firmly aligned herself with his side.

She recalled times when he had come to her aid during difficult periods and stressed that her support for him came from long-standing trust rather than public opinion.

The lady explained that her connection with him went beyond mere online familiarity and described him as her 'brother'.

According to her, no amount of public criticism would alter her view, as she believed his actions over the years had spoken clearly enough for her to stand by him.

She maintained that the negative comments circulating about him did not match the person she knew, so she found it unreasonable to condemn him based on accusations she did not personally witness.

The lady also expressed frustration with those urging her to distance herself from him.

In her words:

"Harrison is my brother; he has helped me when I was in trouble. Harrison is my friend. He is from Delta State, and you want me to speak badly about him because of what exactly? If you must know, I trust Harrison more than the Nigerian police. Nothing on earth will make me think any less of him. All of you saying Efe stop supporting him you’re mad. But wait o some of you want me to talk bad about someone who sacrifice his sleep to make us sleep? Nigeria Na wa o."

Reactions as lady defends Harrison Gwamnishu

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Bishop Ikechukwu said:

"Please is this the same Harrison that told the world on Facebook that he had kidney failure and needed millions to be donated for him? I mean the Harrison that started anioma garri business with investors and didn't finish it for one reason or the other. Chinmark boy?"

Ovie said:

"This is set up, if only they know how much Harrison has recover and given back to victims."

Andre reacted:

"He comot 5m or not!!! They said he got the kidnappers number himself so who gave him. He will rot in jail he is an accomplise."

Chris Ikea added:

"Twisted and disgraceful logic. No wonder the likes of Evans, Yahoo plus guys and kidnappers have people that defend them.Afterall these people spend a lot in clubs, boutiques, car malls and real estate industry, growing the economy of the areas they operate or live."

See the post below:

Man addresses Harrison Gwamnishu's alleged theft case

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man made a statement after popular activist Harrison Gwamnishu was accused of stealing.

The statement by the young man comes after another individual claimed Harrison stole N5.4 million from ransom money.

