A man has angrily criticised internet personality Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, for his comments on activist Harrison Gwamnishu's detainment

According to the man who claimed he witnessed the whole thing, VeryDarkMan lied when he said he actually made the call for Harrison's arrest

The man narrated how Harrison got to Benin, allegedly at the instance of a top government official and was told to meet the state's Commissioner of Police

Zekeri Idris Jnr, a Nigerian man, has refuted VeryDarkMan's claim that he masterminded the arrest of activist Harrison Gwamnishu.

Idris angrily came for VeryDarkMan in a video he shared on Facebook and accused the internet personality of lying about Harrison's case.

Man's account of Harrison Gwamnishu's detainment

Idris said he had kept quiet about the Harrison saga because of how sensitive the matter is and narrated how the activist came to Benin.

Idris, who claimed he was part of the whole process and saw all that happened, said Harrison was invited to Benin by a top government official over the Auchi kidnap case.

He said Harrison was told to meet the Commissioner of Police and have a conversation with him, and afterwards, the police decided that he needed to be detained.

Idris maintained that VeryDarkMan had no hand in the remand of Harrison and blasted the internet personality's fans, called Ratels. His statement partly read:

"There is nothing I hate in my life more than lies.

"I believe that all liars will go to hell, and when I see people lying through their teeth, lying hopelessly, it pri'cks me in my heart.

"I have kept quiet on Harrison's matter because of how sensitive it is.

"When Harrison came to Benin day before yesterday, I was part of that process from the beginning to the end.

"The person who invited him to Benin, why police detained him, how the investigation was done, when he was writing his statement, the presence of his lawyer, the meeting with the CP.

"I saw everything first hand.

"I was not told.

"I saw it.

"I witnessed it.

"I was part of it.

"I made impute in it.

"I suggested in it.

"Some of us decided not to talk about this matter because of the sensitivity of the case.

"The fact that we still have somebody in the den of kidnappers in the bush, we felt there was no need to talk on it.

"I am not going to talk about the details of the matter.

"Harrison will come out and tell the story at the appropriate time.

"But there are a few things I need to mention.

"Number one, the bloody liar in Abuja, this boy, I call him a boy because I'm not his mate.

"This boy in Abuja, lying hopelessly that that's why he called police, say, make them detain Harrison. Who are you?

"Who are you?

"Na you call police, make them detain Harrison, as who?

"As who na?

"I am confirming it to the world today.

"Harrison was invited by a top government official to Benin when that Auchi matter happened.

"And when he came, the top government official said, go and meet the commissioner of police and have a conversation with him.

"When he got there, the matter was investigated. The police decided that there was a need to keep him and they kept him. We wanted to bail him. We were ready. And they kept him. It did not pass like that. I cannot blame the police because I saw what the police saw.

"I knew from what aspect the police were operating from. And I knew that, ok, the family of this person are aggrieved. The family of this person are worried. The family of this person still have somebody in the kidnapper's gang. It did not make sense to release Harrison. That is the only reason they did not release Harrison on that day.

"They decided to keep him..."

Harrison Gwamnishu: Man's account stirs reactions

Loveth Avura said:

"He is doing well but when it comes to some areas, you don’t know him sha, I have personally encountered that guy in Isoko when I had issues with one of our Isoko leaders then I knew who Harrison was and my impression about him have not changed. Some persons he has worked with him can say a few things about him. He is doing well but the doings get K leg."

Uruemu Ugheberio said:

"Their fall will be greater than that if Humpty Dumpty... Kudos my brother. Make Harry first fall out sha!"

Osazee Amas-Edobor said:

"Thanks Alot.VDM is a jealous being as i can see or sense . These are reasons people dont want to help. The victim is still in captivity and who is supppse to help is faced with scandal out of jealousy . A job they cant do, the envy those doing it and wants to bring him down."

Mariam Abdulmalik Imonigie said:

"My Brother, Thank you for saying the truth. It's not their fault, it's the Government that failed US."

Woman shares her chats with Harrison Gwamnishu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had released her WhatsApp chats with Harrison Gwamnishu days before his arrest.

Gwen noted that in their chat, Harrison mentioned that the Chief of Staff of the Edo State governor invited him, and on Monday, December 1, he held meetings with some government officials and the Commissioner of Police regarding the security situation in the state.

On Thursday, December 4, she said Harrison went to Edo to meet the Commissioner of Police, where he was detained over the Auchi kidnap case.

