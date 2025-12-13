A man has opened up about how his life became miserable on social media after receiving the whopping sum of N20 million in donations from Don Jazzy

He shared how people repeatedly came for him despite demonstrating accountability and transparency

Pouring out his mind, the man disclosed that at some point, he considered making a refund to the Mavin record label boss

A man identified as Ayilola of Nigeria on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has lamented his experience since receiving the sum of N20 million in donations from music producer and Mavin record label boss, Michael Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy.

According to the man, since Don Jazzy's donation to him to provide laptops for Nigerian youth, his life on X has been miserable.

"Despite demonstrating accountability and transparency repeatedly, some people still want to take my life," he cried out.

Ayilola disclosed he has been subjected to intense scrutiny, public shaming, name-calling, and endless accusations, "simply because he took a bold step to address a major problem affecting young people."

He revealed that there had been countless narratives, including some netizens claiming he was laundering money on Don Jazzy's behalf, which almost made him consider refunding the N20 million to the producer.

"There have been countless opinions and narratives flying around. At some point, I considered refunding the 20M to you, but I decided against it because I didn’t want to let the naysayers win. Deep down, I was exhausted and broken, and there are times I wish I had never embarked on this journey at all," he said.

He disclosed that before he started soliciting funds online, he had been buying laptops for people in need.

"My name has been continuously slandered on this app, with different agendas attached to it, and it has raised many questions in my mind. Do these people really worth me putting my life on the line for? Sometimes I read certain tweets and break down in tears. How can someone who doesn't even know me say such horrible things? Many of them don’t follow me or take the time to go through my timeline to see what I am actually doing with the funds you entrusted to me," he said.

"This is not a plea for pity, but the reality is that many Nigerians on this space are unkind, treating everything as a joke or 'cruise,'" he added.

Ayilola poured out his mind while reacting to Don Jazzy's tweet defending a lady who was dragged online over her Christmas request.

Read Ayilola's full statement as he opened up about his miserable experience below:

