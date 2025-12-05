A Nigerian lady who returned to Nigeria five years ago has announced on social media that she has moved back to the United States

After her studies in the US, she said she had packed her bags and moved back to Nigeria with no real plan or expectations, other than to support her family business

She recounted her mixed experiences in Nigeria and admitted that she missed her friends and the structure she was accustomed to in the US

A lady, Nora, has relocated to the US five years after she moved back to Nigeria.

According to Nora, who shared her story on TikTok, she moved back to Nigeria five years ago after her graduation in the US.

Lady shares her experiences in Nigeria

When she returned to Nigeria, Nora said she didn't have any expectations or a real plan but only wanted to support her family business.

In Nigeria, Nora recounted the various culture shocks that hit her, including power outages, socialising and the volatile economy.

While noting that she missed her friends and the life she was accustomed to in the US, Nora admitted that she experienced so much beauty in Nigeria. In her words:

"Does anyone know what it's called when you japada and then you japa from your japada?

"My name is Nora and five years ago I moved back to Nigeria.

"After graduation I packed my entire life in America into two suitcases and I moved back to Nigeria.

"I had no real plan, no expectations, just a dream to support my family business and this deep feeling that it was time for me to go home.

"I honestly had no idea what I was walking into.

"It was a huge culture shock from power outages, government issues, socialising and the volatile economy.

"Nothing could have prepared me.

"I miss my friends and the structure I was accustomed to in the U.S.

"But my dream persevered.

"I worked nonstop because I had a vision and a goal to achieve.

"And still I experienced so much beauty in my new life.

"The culture, the food, the atmosphere, the community, my family.

"There were many moments that reminded me I was home..."

Nora further stated that Nigeria pushed her out of her comfort zone and helped her grow in many ways she didn't envisage.

She announced that she would be commencing a series focused on real stories of Nigerians in the diaspora and what it means to go home.

"Nigeria pushed me out of my comfort zone but it also helped me grow in ways I never expected.

"After 5 years I'm back in the U.S.

"And I'm questioning where my heart truly lies.

"That's why I'm starting this series.

"Nigeria made a community for all the Nigerians in the diaspora who have thought about moving back to the motherland.

"This won't be sugarcoated, just real stories, real lessons and the truth about what it means to go home."

Watch her video below:

Lady's story elicits mixed reactions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's story below:

Nene Abena Elektra said:

"Don’t sha japada if you dont have a second passport or family business to run, your eye will peel."

Butterscotch🧡 said:

"🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾...I have japaed, japadaed, japaed and now thinking of japadaeing again❤️😭...I'll be looking out for your series, thank you."

Opeoluwa 🦋 said:

"Wow, I'm here for the journey 🥰 I hope it get more beautiful for you again."

Cypharr said:

"Going to study is not Japa, you're expected to come back after studies."

Béatrice said:

"Well done! We all moved back after uni but very few remain because it’s not easy."

sincerelymakafui said:

"I can totally understand this feeling. Like why can’t we have the best of both worlds😫❤️. Wishing you the best on this journey."

chidimmanjoku said:

"People who do this always have options. It is important that you do not listen to them."

faesalterego said:

"You had me until I saw you have a second passport. Must be nice to have options. Goodluck!"

