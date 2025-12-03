A young Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after showing off her newly built and furnished business place

In a video posted via the TikTok app, she expressed her joy and also thanked her man for making her dream come true

Congratulatory messages poured in as social media users stormed the comments section to applaud her achievement

A young Nigerian lady impressed social media users after displaying her newly completed and fully furnished business establishment.

In a video shared online, she captured the transformation of her space and spoke about the effort that went into bringing her vision to life.

Nigerian lady proudly shows off her newly built business place. Photo credit: Pweedy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady thanks her man over beauty empire

The post quickly garnered attention online, with viewers leaving congratulatory messages in the comments section to celebrate her achievement.

Identified as @pweedy on TikTok, she documented the development of her business from the foundation stage through to its completion.

She credited her success to several factors, including God's grace, explaining that she faced challenges along the way but God guided her through difficult moments.

Speaking further, she also expressed deep gratitude towards her partner for his contribution in turning her dream into reality.

According to her, he dedicated his effort and time, working hard alongside her to make the vision possible.

Nigerian lady builds beauty empire from scratch. Photo credit: @pweedy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"Finally get to use this sound. First and foremost I give all the thanks to God, the times I didn’t see a way out I realize it’s God that carried me through, he was working behind the scenes Turning my trials into testimony, and I special appreciation and thanks to my man, he made this possible, with sweat and hardwork, restless days, bringing our vision to life."

Reactions as lady shows off business place

TikTok users reacted massively to the video, applauding both the professional finish of the building and the owner's effort.

@B’ said:

"Congratulations dear did you rent the land or buy it ??? Omo I nor see who rent space for me."

@Kenny I UGC said:

"How much was everything? Don’t have contact on who helped you ?? I wanna do the same."

@DAMSEL~JULIETA commented:

"I will keep congratulating and clapping for others winning till it's my turn in Jesus mighty name AMEN."

@~天宸 reacted:

"Momma abeg tell your zaddy make he buy small pistol and cutlass for security reasons."

@𝙼𝚊𝚛𝚢 said:

"Congratulations baby girl."

@OMA'S KICKS COLLECTION ASABA commented:

"Congratulations. I tap from your testimony."

@baby.teddy322 said:

"Congratulations dear. I am next in Jesus might name Amen."

@Alfred Osawaru reacted:

"Congratulations."

@Pepertual Theodore commented:

"Congratulations stranger."

@Bobby Wizzy TV added:

"God please help me so that I can use this sound amen. Congratulations so much."

Source: Legit.ng