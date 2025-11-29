A Nigerian blast has gone viral online after she shared a video and spoke about her living condition abroad

A Nigerian lady in the UK laments online as she speaks about what she is going through despite being abroad and having a job in the country.

She shared a lengthy video on her page to document her situation while adding that she feels ugly due to her circumstances.

Nigerian woman laments isolation, long commutes, and daily stress in UK.

Source: Getty Images

Lady in UK opens up about struggles

She mentioned that she hasn't been able to figure a lot of things out and doesn’t quite understand herself as a result of what she's feeling or going through.

According to a post she made available on her page, @eunice.christain via a popular social media platform, TikTok, the lady mentioned that she's scared of traveling back home because she feels she hasn't achieved a lot.

She mentioned that she doesn't have a car, has to take a 2-hour ride to work and 2 hours back, and also wakes up in the cold.

She also spoke about having no friends to spend time with.

She said in the TikTok video:

"I don't know if it's only me, but I'm scared because I feel like when I travel back home, people are going to be disappointed. Like they're going to be like, 'I thought you’ve been abroad all this while."

"Yes, but I've been suffering. Why are you not looking fresh? I've been suffering. I don't have a car, I wake up in the cold. I travel two hours to go to work, I travel two hours to come back. That's stressful. Sometimes, I don't even take pictures without filter because I'll feel ugly. I'm planning to travel next year, but I'm scared."

She shared that as a result of the many things she's going through at the moment, she is very unsure of traveling home because she feels she hasn't achieved or made any difference.

She continued:

"I feel like when I get home, people are going to be like, 'Why are you like this?' Sometimes, we clean up, we dress up, we take selfies. Everything is not all that right. We don't go to parties, not like you work every day of the week. Even when you're not working, you don't have genuine friends that could call you or maybe you go to their place or."

Nigerian lady in UK opens up about struggles.

Source: Getty Images

She spoke about being almost by herself and how all she does is go to work, return home, eat, and repeat the same cycle every day.

In her TikTok video, she added:

"No place to go, you end up sleeping. Sleeping, eating, going to work. Sometimes, the thing just full my head. Do you know sometimes when I talk to my people on the phone, I avoid physical like video calls. Sometimes I don't know how I feel."

Her emotional post caught the attention of some individuals who shared their thoughts under her post.

Reactions as lady speaks about struggles

Coal_skin added:

"Omoh I the look my throwback the cry."

TBJ Life said:

"my dear...it won't show...trust me."

Perry Efemena wrote:

"It’s all In your mind,you look good."

Sandra shared:

"Na when I ugly I plan go house sef, they need to see it as it is."

Popo said:

"My Darling let me Tell you something...you Don't Live for people...what people say or think as long as it does not put food on your table....don't be bothered."

Engr Abiodun noted:

"No be only you.m I dey pity myself. white hair full my mouth. i don pack shift like mad. I work in Coleshill and I live in dudley.. 2hrs to and 2hr fro. 4hrs on the road day by day.. Monday to Saturday. uk live is jus something you can't explain."

veekybaby added

"Girl we are all living the Same life atp. I almost didn’t go back to Nigeria this year cos I was feeling ugly but I went anyways and when I did, I bounced back immediately. Go home trust me you will see the magic."

ladybird009 stressed:

"Tell them!!! London is not for the weak."

N O S A wrote:

"Dem go always talk o whether you look good or not my dear do what is right for you."

Nitashyne added:

"Omg we are plenty."

Yinkababy noted:

"As soon as you land in the airport ehnn you go look fresh trust me the heat makes us beautiful."

Lovelle Clothing said:

"That’s the magic when you get you shine Bright, buy good perfume good clothes and get and some makeup and that’s it."

Watch the video below:

