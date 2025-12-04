A young Nigerian lady shared a video online, and what many people saw made them talk about the video of the lady

The lady mentioned that she went to work and left something open, and got back home to find what she did not expect

What she shared in the video and what she mentioned got many people talking after they watched the complete video online

A Nigerian lady laments online as she shared what she found in her room after returning from work. Many individuals who watched her video sympathized with her.

She shared the video, which also contains her explanation of what had happened to her room after she went to work and came back to find it in that state.

Lady goes viral after returning from work

In the said video, she spoke about what also happened to her bed, her clothes, and her cooking ingredients while also asking questions about her cylinder.

According to a post she made available on her page, @chukwumiracle5, via a popular social media platform, TikTok, the individual mentioned that she went to work and met her room in such a state.

She explained what happened in the video while scooping water from the floor.

In her TikTok video, she said:

"Coming back to meet my room is floating, all my property is floating, my bed has been damaged, my clothes have been damaged. My onion is floating, my Maggi is floating, my salt is floating, my red oil is floating. God, I don suffer."

"Immediately I saw the water in my room, everywhere first blue for my eye. Since 9 pm when I came back till 1 am in the morning, that's the time I finished removing the water."

She mentioned that it could have been worse if it wasn't for her neighbor who took some steps to prevent it from getting worse.

She continued in the TikTok video:

"Thank God that my neighbor saw the tap and turned it off. If not, before I could come back, all my property could have been soaked or it could have gotten worse than this."

"Since 5 days now we don't have light, and they pumped water; all my room got soaked. Even now, all my bed is soaked, all my clothes are soaked. I don't even know what to do. I was packing, the water kept getting bigger. I was wondering how, why. I have to go to the kitchen to pack the other things."

"Even swimming pools don't reach the level of water in my room. I want to ask questions, does the water affect my gas? Since yesterday, I've been scared to turn on my gas. I was even asking to know if I should turn on the gas and cook my food, or if I should go and fetch firewood."

The lady made several other statements in the post, and many individuals spoke about it in the comments section after watching it.

Reactions as lady shares room video

Nma {Laptop Store} said:

"Do you wanna know how lazy I am? I go sleep on top bed like that."

chy_derrah stressed:

"How do people go through all these and still remember to set camera."

Diamond shared:

"My dear so sorry...the day it's happened to me it's wasn't happy...1 week I didn't sleep in that room because of the smell that is coming out from the foam."

Oma wrote:

"Everywhere just bulu for my eye."

Jenfinity noted:

"Am happy you are the one that left it imagine it was someone that visited you."

Suzz added:

"They way people are more focus on the language and making jokes! As a human with empathy, the first thing I thought was how sad this is. Imagine it happened to you?"

GIFT said:

"Aswr i go just sleep for that floor i go just use the opportunity and swim then I will start cleaning."

favourcollections03 stressed:

"I don bring bucket oo make we pack water make ur thing nor frosting again.,"

Notification shared:

"Everywhere 1st bruuu for my eye frosting section on your gas oh water sef is good for it when ur cellinder is on it."

Debz noted:

"Am i hearing froating i also heard all my property is droning."

buh so sorry sha

OGECHI noted:

"Omor thing thing happened to me too, but you notice that she is neat, because the water is not dirty."

Stephine said:

"Na so water finish for Compand i go sleep for night not knowing my Neighbor was pumping water omo my house overflow reach outside na my land lord wake me for night around 2 am day water Dey flow reach outside."

