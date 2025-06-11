A woman shares her journey of relocating to Nigeria and buying a house in Lagos after months of apartment hunting

In a TikTok video, she details the frustrations of house hunting in Lagos and how she also bought a car

The woman talks about her real estate journey, revealing that she still owns a house in Texas while now owning a property in Nigeria

In a video by @themomtrotter on TikTok, the woman shared her house-hunting journey.

She said:

“POV: After months of tirelessly apartment hunting in Nigeria 🇳🇬, you got tired of all the drama and bought a house !! We actually purchased a terrace or townhouse as it’s called in the U.S. Apartment / House hunting in Nigeria, especially Lagos is NOT FOR THE WEAK. I repeat “it is not for the weak”

Speaking of the house she owned in the US, she said:

“If you know anything about me, then you know real estate and I are like 5&6. I weighed my options, thought through everything, researched and figured out how to make it make sense financially. We still own our U.S. home in Texas which is currently rented, and now we have one in Nigeria too. And oh, we have our previous RV too! Best of both worlds! Ps, we never lived in the Texas home as it was purchased as rental property.”

In another video, the woman showed the interior of her building she bought.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail woman’s new Lagos home

Melody Dollars said:

"Nice, looks like a place we stayed at in Lekki, Nigeria. Had back up solar, playground, gym, swimming pool!"

Aprende Inglés con Outreach360 said:

"Do you have consistent access to electricity and internet where you are in Lagos? We have had so many people express interest to volunteer to teach English online with us but it almost never works out. Wondering what setup you have there!"

Bushman Bushman said:

"If you have money and capital nigeria has so much opportunity for businesses and so on god bless our country nigeria."

Abby and Reggie said:

"I love this so much and I am claiming this for me and my family because the US is not what it's cracked up to be."

@toms_aj1 said:

"A few of my friends made the same move and they’re doing great."

@BIG VICTORY said:

"Omo you get mind sha."

In related stories, a lady left the UK and returned to Nigeria, while a Nigerian mum shared why she returned to the country from the UK.

Lady returns to Nigeria with family

A Nigerian lady who was based in the United States of America shared how she returned to Nigeria.

She shared a TikTok video showing how she packed her belongings into a 40-foot container to ship to Nigeria.

The container contained her and her family's belongings, including three cars, sparking reactions.

