Australia's passport authority outlined a clear five-step process that new citizens must complete to obtain their first Australian passport

Applicants are required to gather specific identity documents and find either a referee or guarantor to confirm their identity before submitting anything

The Australian government offers two faster processing options for those who need their passport urgently, at an additional cost

Australia's passports authority has published a detailed guide outlining exactly how new citizens should go about applying for their first Australian passport, covering everything from the documents they need to how long they should expect to wait.

Only Australian citizens are eligible to apply for an Australian passport. The authority notes that not everyone born on Australian soil automatically holds citizenship, meaning applicants must be prepared to prove their citizenship status before the process can move forward.

Australia publishes 5 steps on how new citizens can get Australian passport. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Those who are not citizens are directed towards a separate travel document category entirely.

Five steps to getting Australian Passport

1. Get passport photos and gather document

The first step requires applicants to pull together two passport-sized photos that meet official guidelines, alongside documents proving Australian citizenship, a full and original birth certificate, and any paperwork showing changes of name or gender.

2. Find guarantor

Step two involves finding someone to confirm the applicant's identity. For those filling out the online form, this person is called a referee and does not need to sign anything but must be prepared to verify the applicant's identity if contacted by the authority. Those using the paper form instead need a guarantor, who must sign a specific section of the form and the back of one passport photo using a black pen. In both cases, the referee or guarantor must be an adult Australian citizen who has known the applicant for over a year and must either hold a current Australian passport with at least two years of validity or appear on the electoral roll at their current address for at least 12 months.

3. Complete application form

Step three is completing the application form itself, either through an online portal or by picking up a green paper form from a post office.

4. Submit application and documents

Step four requires the applicant to visit a participating post office in person to submit all documents and pay the required fee. The authority notes that any current passport held by the applicant will generally be cancelled at the point of lodging, making it unavailable for travel or identification purposes from that moment onwards.

5. Wait for paspsort

The final step is simply waiting. Standard processing takes at least six weeks from the date of lodging. Applicants can track their application online using their application number.

Faster processing available for extra fee

Those who cannot wait six weeks have two paid alternatives. The Priority service processes applications within two business days, while the Fast Track service delivers results within five business days.

Both options carry an additional fee on top of the standard application cost.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng