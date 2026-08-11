Canada's IRCC has flagged a rise in AI-generated scam content falsely linked to the country's immigration agency

Canada said fake videos, fraudulent websites, and suspicious emails are among the tools scammers are using to deceive applicants

The IRCC then urged the public to verify all immigration information through its official website and social media channels

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has warned the public about a growing wave of scams that use artificial intelligence to produce fake content designed to look like official communications from the agency.

The IRCC said scammers are deploying AI tools to create convincing but fraudulent material, making it harder for people to tell legitimate immigration information apart from deception.

Canada warns public about visa application Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Canada: How the scams work

The agency identified three main methods scammers are using. The first involves AI-generated videos that advertise fast or guaranteed immigration pathways, presenting them as though they carry official backing. The second involves fake websites set up to offer what appears to be legitimate immigration advice. The third involves fraudulent emails or phone calls in which scammers pose as IRCC officials to extract personal information or money from unsuspecting targets.

The IRCC stressed that it does not guarantee immigration outcomes or offer special fast-track opportunities through unofficial channels. Anyone who comes across content making such claims should treat it as a red flag.

Canada visa: What the public should do

The agency advised anyone seeking immigration or citizenship information to go directly to its official website and verified social media accounts before acting on any advice or offer. It also encouraged the public to learn how to spot, stop, and report immigration and citizenship fraud through its official guidance resources.

The warning comes amid a broader rise in AI-generated disinformation affecting government services around the world, with immigration systems being a frequent target due to the high stakes involved for applicants and the complexity of the processes.

The IRCC's statement reads:

"Scam alert! Some scammers use AI to generate fake content that appears to be from IRCC. This content can include Videos that promote fast or guaranteed immigration opportunities, fake websites that offer immigration advice, fake emails or suspicious phone calls claiming to be from IRCC officials. Always verify information through IRCC’s official website and social media channels."

You can read the full statement on X here:

Canada announces new categories of visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has opened public consultations on proposed changes to Express Entry category-based selection for 2027, in a move that could significantly alter the permanent residence pathway for skilled workers globally.

The consultation period opened on August 4, 2026, and closes on September 1, giving stakeholders less than a month to submit input that could shape how Canada selects economic immigrants next year.

Since 2023, IRCC has used three broad economic priorities to guide category-based draws: addressing long-term labour shortages in sectors such as healthcare, trades, education, and transportation; attracting top global talent to strengthen Canada's competitive position; and supporting Francophone immigration outside Quebec.

Source: Legit.ng