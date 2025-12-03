A young Nigerian man made his father really emotional after surprising him with a costly gift at their family house

In a heartwarming video, the man handed the keys to a new motorcycle to his father, who struggled to contain his excitement

Congratulatory messages poured in as several social media users reacted to the video in the comments section

A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after presenting his father with an unexpected and expensive gift.

The touching moment, captured in a video shared online, showed the son with a new motorcycle before handing the keys to his father.

Man surprises father with new motorcycle

This gesture clearly left his father overwhelmed and he couldn't stop staring at his son, the motorcycle and the keys at different intervals.

In the video, the emotional father struggled to absorb what had just happened, as he never expected receiving a motorcycle.

The video, posted by the TikTok user @softdude0, quickly caught the attention of netizens the platform.

In the clip, the father stood speechless for several moments as he looked at the motorcycle, trying to accept that the gift truly belonged to him.

His facial expression showed a combination of disbelief and confusion, as though he had not imagined receiving something of that value.

The son, who filmed the moment, explained through his caption that he wanted to show appreciation and love towards his father, emphasising that fathers also deserved care and celebration.

"Fathers deserve love too. Congratulations POPZ," he said.

Reactions as man gifts dad a motorcycle

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Prechi said:

"I can’t forgive my dad no be this life una may get good papa nor no wenti God do for una shaa. Nice one bro."

@IBROHEEM said:

"Mine died because of 20k hospital bill deposit. How I wish he's alive now, I can afford to pay 3m for medicals and take care of him keep resting in peace Akanbi Abdul Raheem omo Adedayo. I love you forever."

@ogimex obonblingz reacted:

"That bike is 1.5m now that boy no small mk dem clap for ham e don try for him level more Sucess as u don show popsi love in Jesus name amen."

@Nana said:

"Congratulations to me and delivering it to my mom today she has been carving for it and I got her the best of dem I can't wait to see her reaction."

@jud1thj0hn commented:

"For my side na my papa go chop pass oh that man gave me peace he showed me was true love meant. Na why I nor dey believe if another man dey tell me I love you I don see love tire."

@mubazad8715:

"For you to buy this bike for your father, you will never die young by God's grace and you already gained a new follower for this."

@FEELS added:

"My dad did his best for me, I’m proud of that man. Unfortunately he’s not here to eat the fruit of his labour."

Man gifts his father a car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared an emotional video showing his father's reaction to receiving a car on his birthday.

According to the generous son, gifting his father a car was one of the prayer points that he wrote down to fulfil this year.

