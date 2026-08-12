Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi Oke publicly called out the fiancé of late actress Temitope Osoba during a live session

The fiancé, who is a pastor, had claimed Tope Osoba died at a police station and was addicted to smoking when alive

Ronke questioned why he allowed Tope to stay for two years despite knowing about her habits, but only asked her to leave when her money ran out

Veteran Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi Oke, whose full name is Ibironke Ojo-Anthony, has publicly taken aim at the fiancé of the late actress Temitope Osoba, accusing him of hypocrisy following a recent interview he granted after Tope's death.

In the interview, the fiancé, who is identified as Prophet Itunu Onadeko, the Shepherd-in-charge of CCC Onibuore Cathedral in the Bogije area of Ibeju-Lekki, claimed that Tope Osoba died at a police station and also revealed that she had a smoking addiction while she was alive.

Ronke Oshodi Oke speaks about late Tope Osoba’s relationship and the claims surrounding her death. Photo: ronkeoshodioke/temilolasobola/osobatemitope

Source: Instagram

His statements sparked significant backlash, with Ronke Oshodi Oke being among the loudest voices pushing back.

Ronke Oshodi Oke questions the pastor's motives

During a live session, Ronke Oshodi Oke zeroed in on a detail she found particularly troubling: the timeline of events.

The veteran actress noted that Tope Osoba had reportedly received public donations worth approximately 20 to 30 million naira during a period of hardship, and that the fiancé remained by her side throughout that period, smoking habit and all.

Ronke Oshodi Oke alleged that it was only after the money dried up that the fiancé asked Tope to move out and instructed her to pretend they were not in a relationship.

She also pointed out the contradiction of a pastor cohabiting with a woman for years without making her his wife.

In her words:

"When people donated for her, I think she has maybe 30 million or 20 million or what have you. She has million in her account. When the money now finish, you now say she should park out, that she should pretend as if you are not dating. What sort of pretence is that? She was with you for 2 years, smoking for that 2 years. When she was smoking for 3 months, why didn't you say she should go? Because nobody can hide for 3 months, or for 4 months, or for 5 months, or for 6 months. You cannot hide."

Watch Ronke Oshodi Oke slam Tope Osoba's fiancé in the video below:

Fans react to Ronke Oshodi Oke's outburst

Ronke's comments quickly drew mixed reactions online.

Here is what fans said:

@he_isnotthatguy wrote:

"Chai and na prophet o"

@tivaria84519 commented:

"For someone like her to come out hmmm"

@CFC_CEXC shared:

"What goes around comes around, she has 20-30m and you expect the man not to stay and eat? If it was the other way round, people would also support her for eating the man's money. No one should judge anything because no one knows how their relationship was when she was alive. There's possibility that the guy had complained about the smoking habits."

@Durovibes wrote:

"My own is with all this social media noise. What is her so called people doing to make sure she did not die in vain"

@FoluAbby added:

"...but why she no invest the money but decided to squandered the money with a man instead, why smoking, even after God gave her the second chance, her life style. no allow her guide well, it is a pity, God rest her soul"

Ronke Oshodi Oke reacts to fresh claims about late actress Tope Osoba and her final days. Photo: ronkeoshodioke/temilolasobola

Source: Instagram

Top Yoruba stars absent at candlelight for Tope Osoba

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tuesday night, August 11, 2026, was a sombre occasion at LTV 8, Ikeja, where friends and fans gathered under candlelight to honour late Nollywood actress Temitope Osoba.

The event, themed "An Evening of Love, Music and Memories," featured prayers, tributes, and songs, though many top Yoruba stars were conspicuously absent.

Osoba’s death on August 5, 2026, sparked speculation about breast cancer, but actor Alesh Sanni countered the claims without clarifying the actual cause.

Source: Legit.ng