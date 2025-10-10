A Nigerian lady with a ₦1.5 million rent budget went to see an apartment in Lagos that a house agent showed her and she recorded everything from the tiny passage into the building to the kitchen and the window area

The lady could not hide her disappointment as she toured the apartment that was supposed to fit her ₦1.5 million budget and she made a detailed video showing every part of the house

Many people became curious and started reacting after a Nigerian lady shared videos of an apartment in Lagos that a house agent presented to her for ₦1.5 million

A Nigerian lady got people talking as she showed the apartment a Lagos house agent took her to for a budget of ₦1.5 million.

The said lady got many people reacting after showing the house from the beginning to the end, including the tiny passage into the building and the location of the kitchen.

Lady with ₦1.5m budget tours Lagos apartment. Photo source: Tiktok /@millicentina1

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady tours ₦1.5m Lagos apartment

She couldn’t hide her disappointment after being shown the apartment, so she took videos of everything and later shared them on social media.

She mentioned that the house she was taken to was valued at ₦1.5 million in a part of Lagos State.

According to a video shared on her page, @millicentina1, via the popular social media platform TikTok, she added a caption that explained the video.

It showed that she was taken to an apartment in Lagos that supposedly fit her ₦1.5 million budget.

The caption read:

“You went house hunting in Lagos with a budget of ₦1.5 million.”

The video played, showing the agent leading her through the environment, from the window area to the drainage, the apartment itself, and even the kitchen.

Nigerian lady tours ₦1.5m Lagos apartment. Photo source: Tiktok /@millicentina1

Source: TikTok

The lady also added a description in her post which read:

“Nothing wey I never see for this Lagos for self-contain oo.”

She eventually shared her experience, and as the post made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady visits ₦1.5m Lagos apartment

Forevermade asked:

"1.5 million as how."

Abby added:

"Bike suppose de work for the compound to carry you from your room reach gate."

KCEE ZAZA AUTOCARE said:

"If e turn back e no go see me."

Nails by UJU asked:

"Is it a most to stay in that Lagos?"

bethy stressed:

"And the agent go call am "hotcake"

Nini shared:

"Where you Dey go since."

Precious Zubby said:

"No be this house rastaman and chiangel pack comot from."

st..mamba stated:

"Nah ppl wey go carry furniture enter the house I Dey pity."

Awwwnnnn stressed:

"You have kitchcoly. Like a combination of Kitchen and balcony. Isn't that amazing?"

Fynest Shares stressed:

"Na beside celina hotel be this nah."

Seun Akinlade noted:

"Wow. For 1.5m there’s a problem."

UzoAmaka stressed:

"Even the road to the house na self con."

nnamdiosu wrote:

"na you I blame...from the gate you suppose turn back na."

Rapkiddo asked:

"Have you paid?"

godfreyabam added:

"E get balcony naw."

BossGraphics noted:

"How will you get your stuff inside. Amen Na u wan use 1.5m stay lekki when u fit live better for sangotedo."

bodexautos231 stressed:

"Dis kind house no go pass Lagos island."

doctjosh wrote:

"You won Dey cook for the world you won collect record from Hilda hand."

Queenlyquest shared:

"I taught the kitchen nah balcony o."

Just-being-Oma said:

"And church still Dey the house ooo."

hairbyify0 wrote:

"Sokoto people can’t relate with 300k u can get urself a two bedroom very specious with running water."

ABIKE added:

"Abeg wetin kitchen dey do for outside."

Dede Samuel stressed:

"If you get 1.5m as budget you go don leave from entrance."

seadorf said:

"Who else notice say those werey agent no dey look back wen dem carry you reach bad house."

𝐎𝐘𝐈𝐍ꨄ shared:

"Buh how some people dey build house sef."

Jaytee | noted:

"Person no fit progress for this kind ancient house. God abeg."

Sheyi Mary wrote:

"Awwwnnnn....you get open kitchen sef."

Adediran b’Tife.said:

"Aaah dem turn balcony to kitchen Abii eye dey pain me ni."

Lady shocked by ₦1.5m lekki apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady who set aside ₦1.5 million for her yearly rent was shocked by the apartment a Lagos agent showed her in Lekki. She expected a decent one-bedroom flat, but what she saw was far from her expectations. The toilet and kitchen were very small, and the rooms looked cramped despite the high rent.

The video of the apartment caused many reactions online, with people expressing frustration over the cost of rent in Lagos. Some advised her to consider areas like Yaba or Surulere, where she could get a better and more comfortable apartment for the same amount.

Source: Legit.ng