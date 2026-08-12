Bobrisky Shares Health Update, Discloses What Doctors Found About His Kidney
- Bobrisky shared a health update with followers after undergoing a recent medical assessment
- The controversial influencer addressed concerns about the toll his cosmetic procedures may have taken on his body
- His lighthearted comment about his kidney health quickly caught the attention of social media users
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Bobrisky has broken his silence on the state of his health, specifically addressing how his kidney is holding up following years of cosmetic procedures.
The Nigerian crossdresser and influencer, who has never shied away from speaking about the multiple surgeries he has undergone to achieve his current look, shared the update with his followers after a recent medical examination.
Bobrisky's Kidney Health Update
According to Bobrisky, the results of his health check came back positive, confirming that his kidney is functioning normally.
He appeared visibly relieved by the outcome and used the moment to poke fun at the sheer number of times he has gone under the knife in pursuit of his desired appearance.
"After all the times I've gone under the kn!fe to look this beautiful, my kidney is still working perfectly," he said.
The update did not go unnoticed. Fans and social media users flooded the comments section with responses, many appreciating his candid and humorous take on the health news.
Read Bobrisky's update about his kidney below:
Reactions trail Bobrisky's health update
Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below
@agbevem stated:
"His/her kidney survive a lot of surgery and stress so she have to be grateful to God for His mercy that he/she is still alive."
@zegemule0 noted:
"I still want know why this account handler dey always post Bob the man, like give us one good reason why we gat dey look this vomit"
@ChideraJE shared:
"Keep it up ma but always know that this life you are living, you will give account of it one day"
Bobrisky shares prison experience
Previously, Legit.ng reported that controversial crossdresser Bobrisky had gushed over his stay in prison.
He was a guest on Isbae U's podcast where he spoke about it. In a video making the rounds, he said that the experience was awesome and not okay at the same time.
He also warned fans not to spray money, and he lectured them on the consequences of disobeying the law. His take on life in prison sparked reactions among fans in the comments section.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.