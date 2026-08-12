Bobrisky shared a health update with followers after undergoing a recent medical assessment

The controversial influencer addressed concerns about the toll his cosmetic procedures may have taken on his body

His lighthearted comment about his kidney health quickly caught the attention of social media users

Bobrisky has broken his silence on the state of his health, specifically addressing how his kidney is holding up following years of cosmetic procedures.

The Nigerian crossdresser and influencer, who has never shied away from speaking about the multiple surgeries he has undergone to achieve his current look, shared the update with his followers after a recent medical examination.

Bobrisky shares a health update with followers after undergoing a recent medical assessment. Photos: Bobrisky.

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky's Kidney Health Update

According to Bobrisky, the results of his health check came back positive, confirming that his kidney is functioning normally.

He appeared visibly relieved by the outcome and used the moment to poke fun at the sheer number of times he has gone under the knife in pursuit of his desired appearance.

"After all the times I've gone under the kn!fe to look this beautiful, my kidney is still working perfectly," he said.

The update did not go unnoticed. Fans and social media users flooded the comments section with responses, many appreciating his candid and humorous take on the health news.

Read Bobrisky's update about his kidney below:

Reactions trail Bobrisky's health update

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@agbevem stated:

"His/her kidney survive a lot of surgery and stress so she have to be grateful to God for His mercy that he/she is still alive."

@zegemule0 noted:

"I still want know why this account handler dey always post Bob the man, like give us one good reason why we gat dey look this vomit"

@ChideraJE shared:

"Keep it up ma but always know that this life you are living, you will give account of it one day"

Bobrisky addresses concerns about the toll his cosmetic procedures may have taken on his body. Photo: Bobrisky.

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky shares prison experience

Previously, Legit.ng reported that controversial crossdresser Bobrisky had gushed over his stay in prison.

He was a guest on Isbae U's podcast where he spoke about it. In a video making the rounds, he said that the experience was awesome and not okay at the same time.

He also warned fans not to spray money, and he lectured them on the consequences of disobeying the law. His take on life in prison sparked reactions among fans in the comments section.

Source: Legit.ng