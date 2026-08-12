Al-Hilal have renewed their pursuit of Victor Osimhen after previously attempting to sign him last summer

Galatasaray have reportedly lowered their asking price for the Nigerian striker from an initial €140m valuation

La Liga and Premier League clubs have also been linked, though no side has yet made a concrete move for the striker

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal have revived their interest in Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, with talks over a potential transfer now a possibility just a year after the player joined Galatasaray permanently.

Osimhen spent the 2024/25 season on loan at the Turkish club before making the switch permanent the following season in a deal worth a Turkish record fee of €75 million, paid to Napoli.

Al-Hilal reignites transfer interest in Victor Osimhen. Photo by Burak Basturk.

Source: Getty Images

Despite barely settling into life as a permanent Galatasaray player, fresh transfer speculation has already begun to swirl around him from top European clubs.

Al-Hilal reignites interest in Osimhen

Al-Hilal had already made their admiration for the striker known last summer, tabling a reported offer of €45 million per year in wages before Osimhen chose Galatasaray, as noted by GFFN.

According to Sky Sports, the Blue Waves are now said to be willing to re-enter those conversations to sign the Super Eagles forward this summer.

The report added that Galatasaray have revised their valuation of Osimhen down to €65 million, a significant drop from an earlier asking price of €140 million.

However, whether the Turkish club would genuinely accept that figure is open to question, given they paid €75 million to secure him permanently just a year ago.

Selling at €65 million would mean taking a financial loss on a player they have barely had the chance to use.

Al-Hilal are not the only club keeping tabs on Osimhen. Clubs from La Liga and the Premier League have also been credited with interest in the striker, though none have yet moved beyond speculation to make a formal approach.

The timing of the speculation adds another layer of difficulty for Galatasaray. The club recently parted ways with Mauro Icardi, meaning they would be left with no senior centre-forward option just days before the new season kicks off if Osimhen were to depart.

Iniesta advises Barcelona to sign Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Iniesta advised Barcelona to go all out and sign Victor Osimhen if Julian Alvarez’s deal proves difficult.

The Barcelona legend believes that the Super Eagles forward is the ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who left the club in June.

Source: Legit.ng