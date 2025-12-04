A Nigerian man made many people laugh after he posted something no one expected on a popular social media platform

He made the post and added a caption that better explains what the post is all about, and people who saw it began to laugh

The AI video showed something about cows and terrorists in the country, and the man shared how he felt after he watched the clip

A Nigerian man has made people laugh after he shared a post on TikTok which shows the message a stranger forwarded to his mum’s WhatsApp.

The post has gone viral because of what he showed in the said post, and many people who came across it can't stop laughing.

Man reacts as mum receives strange message

The young man added a caption and a description to the post to make people understand the content he shared.

According to a post he made available on his page, @posh_officia, via a popular social media platform, TikTok, the young man’s face is shown and a caption is displayed which explains what the AI video is about.

The caption of the post read:

"Someone forwarded a message to your mum's retiree WhatsApp."

As the video plays, the man shared the WhatsApp message which contains an AI video of what looks like a cow standing up to take the form of a human.

The message from the stranger is to warn his mum that kidnappers might disguise themselves as cows just to carry out their missions.

The message read:

"Please be vigilant when you see cows on the road or anywhere, this is another strategy of kidnappers and terrorists. May we be safe out there. Please share to inform others."

The young man shared the post online with a description to show how he reacted to the message.

He said in the TikTok post:

"I'm currently rolling on the floor guys. Na from retiree WhatsApp group this world go first end. The way they send fake information to themselves on WhatsApp ehn, e choke. Before you know, dem don download am, forward am."

Many individuals who watched the video also laughed about it and commented in the comments section.

Reactions as man shares WhatsApp message

Owolabi Olumide noted:

"I can’t laugh please. let mummy be vigilant abeg."

s.a.v.i.o.u.r. j.n.r.... 66 said:

"Omo if anything do me make una hold this guy."

omoreme_21 noted:

"As how nau this is so funny."

Solution_Prints shared:

"The crazy part is they will believe it strongly."

Big Posh added:

"k!dnappers and t€rror!st don suffer like this."

ruhu_jamila7 stressed:

"Be like na everybody’s mom they sent this video to. Malu yen gbera, ki mummy na gbera."

Aasiyah's cakes noted:

"Wt, this video need to go viral."

soul confectionery nd culinary added:

"God oooo my belle wan burst."

YORUBA DEMON said:

" Won ti gbe won ni go go."

Watch the video below:

