Verydarkman led a dramatic protest at the Force headquarters in Abuja, arriving with traditional dancers and a live singer

The activist called out AIG Jimoh Moshood for declaring an innocent man wanted on murder charges before a proper investigation

VDM accused the police of being capable of framing innocent people and planting evidence in their belongings

Verydarkman, popularly known as VDM, has taken his activism to the gates of the Nigeria Police Force headquarters in Abuja, staging a colourful protest to demand a public apology from Assistant Inspector General of Police Jimoh Moshood.

The activist arrived at the force headquarters with an unconventional entourage, traditional dancers, and a singer, who performed openly in front of the building as VDM made his demands known.

Reactions as VDM stages protest at Abuja Police Headquarters, demands AIG Jimoh Moshood apologise. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The protest centred on a case in which AIG Jimoh Moshood allegedly declared an innocent man wanted in connection with murder charges, only for a court to later clear the man and direct the AIG to apologise.

VDM calls out AIG over innocent man

VDM argued that the AIG acted recklessly by placing the man on a wanted list without conducting a thorough investigation first. He stressed that the senior officer was taking far too long to issue the court-ordered apology, and used the occasion to raise broader concerns about how easily the police can ruin an innocent person's life.

VDM stages a protest at Abuja Police Headquarters. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

According to VDM, officers have the power to fabricate cases against any individual, including planting substances or other incriminating items in people's vehicles or personal belongings to secure a wrongful conviction.

He identified a man named Hameed as the individual whose case prompted the protest, and framed the action as a rescue mission for someone who had no other advocate.

Here is the Instagram video of VDM staging a protest with traditional dancers at the police headquarters below:

Fans react to VDM's protest

Nigerians flooded the comments section with a mix of humour, support, and admiration for the activist's methods.

@king.photizo wrote:

"I never see this kind person before God abeg oh"

@sam_d_odogwu commented:

"VDM Abeg na Big Bluetooth speaker we supposed dey use now ohhh make we burst their ears."

@olamixwon reacted:

"VDM you really rescue that man called Hameed bcos nobody can do this calling out AIG of a state for such"

@blessedhandscakesnmore shared:

"VDM for a reason."

@seunjpiz wrote:

"I just dey happy for where I dey una don buy market"

@mementorich said:

"Our able President I greet you specially."

@olamixwon also added:

"If that Ahmed wise make him sue everybody for defamation even make them dey beg him for 500billion make him no collect am"

Peter Okoye's fan who lost $60,000, drags VDM

Legit.ng had reported that a woman who claimed to be a fan of Nigerian singer Peter Okoye had opened up about losing $60,000 in a scam while she was pregnant and subsequently turned to the singer for help.

According to the woman, Peter Okoye reached out to social media activist VDM on her behalf after she sought his assistance. However, she alleged that VDM ignored the request entirely.

Source: Legit.ng