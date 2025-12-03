A Nigerian man posted a recent video of music icon 2Baba and his wife, Natasha, at a recent event they attended

This came amid recent controversies surrounding their marriage, including an altercation that was broadcast on air

While sharing the video, the man pointed out how Natasha was “monitoring” 2Baba at the event, sparking reactions

A Nigerian man posted a video as she reacted to the drama between 2Baba Idibia and his new wife, Natasha Osawaru.

The couple had been in a series of controversies, including a dramatic scene during an Instagram Live session hosted by Daddy Freeze.

2Baba and Natasha: Man Posts Video of Singer’s Wife “Monitoring” Him at Event, Shares Observations

The media personality had initially invited two of the Nigerian musician's former managers to appear for a conversation about the singer’s recent UK scandal.

As the discussion continued, 2Baba suddenly joined the Instagram Live session and got into an altercation with his wife.

Man shares observation about 2Baba, Natasha in video

Following the series of drama surrounding the couple, netizens had taken to social media to react to the marital controversies.

An X user identified as @AjMachalaa shared a video of 2Baba and his wife at a recent event, and pointed out what she did.

He captioned the video:

“Does 2baba breathe at all when Natasha is around him? Cus what’s the monitoring for?”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video of 2Baba and Natasha

@MachalaaAgent said:

"Bombastic side eye."

@__oses said:

"Let me explain this in layman terms, she was a side chick to 2baba and stole him from Annie, so she knows 2baba is cheap and some other side chick can steal him as easily as she did."

@AbiolaBlackdiva said:

"But she is an honorable she suppose dey busy na Abi she no get constituency project ni?"

@Treashy3 said:

"But why would she put herself in this situation, wen dating or marrying a celebrity be very aware u are sharing him with his fans and everything, if u choose him also accept the type of person he is and the job he does, this lady’s attitude is irritating honestly, see her face."

@azfit_ng said:

"Bro to bro: be a man like 2baba aura, he does his stuffs, make her breathe but automatically she became the magnet. Always glancing, watching on him everywhere he goes. He won forreal."

@The_UnrealG said:

"What is he doing to make all the women this obsessed? 2 baba should drop master class Biko."

@winningwunmi said:

"Breathe ke Lailai when that woman is his oxygen and carbondioxide at the same time. Abeg ooo you want him to die ni."

@akpancino said:

"Natasha would have racked his carrier if they were together when 2baba was still an upcoming artist."

